Two former Iowa Hawkeyes elected to Hall of Fame

They join 15 other individuals with ties to the Iowa program who have been inducted as either players or coaches into the College Football Hall of Fame and they are first Hawkeyes selected for induction since linebacker Larry Station in 2009.

Tippett earned his honor one stop at a time.

The Newark, N.J. native was a two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection who as a junior established an Iowa single-season record for yardage when he dropped opponents for 153 yards in losses on the 20 tackles for a loss he recorded in 1980. That school record still stands.

The following year, he joined Stoops in helping the Hawkeyes to an 8-4 record and a Rose Bowl berth, the program’s first in more than two decades.

Tippett, in an interview with Iowa’s athletics department website, said the personalities on that 1981 team allowed the Hawkeyes to thrive.

“I knew when I was going down a dark alley with Brad Webb, Pat Dean, Tracy Crocker, Lou King, Mark Bortz, Bobby Stoops, Mel Cole and Todd Simonsen, I didn’t have anything to worry about,’’ Tippett said.

“We had great football players and we came to ball. Bottom line, if I had to do it all over I wouldn’t want to do it with any other guys.’’