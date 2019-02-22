SIOUX CITY | Two of the quickest back-to-back goals in the United States Hockey League this season were among the factors that burnt the Sioux City Musketeers Friday night.
The Sioux Falls Stampede scored goals a lightning-quick seven seconds apart in the first period. Blake Bride scored the first to tie it up at goal apiece and Anthony Romano added the second of three first-frame goals on the way to a 6-2 triumph at the Tyson Events Center.
Romano has scored in each of the last three games against the Musketeers and will attempt to extend his streak to four games when Sioux Falls (28-12-4) plays at Sioux City (21-16-7) at 3:05 Sunday afternoon. The two teams will each try to beat winter weather advisories when they play Saturday night as Coach Luke Strand’s squad plays at Waterloo and Sioux Falls play at Omaha.
Romano is one of three sharp Sioux Falls rookies who have scored 10 or more goals for a team that has won seven of their last 10 games. Winners of two straight, the Stampede, currently in third place in the Western Conference, have won four of five games this season against their Interstate 29 rivals to the south.
Sioux City had an early 4-1 shots advantage against Sioux Falls, barely 2 ½ minutes into the game, but just seven over the game’s next 37 minutes. Twenty seconds remained on the power play when Nolan Krenzen scored off assists from alternate captain Matt Miller and Devlin McCabe for a 1-0 lead.
Krenzen, a University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit, leads Musketeers defensemen with four goals. Half of his goals have come on the man advantage for a team that entered the game with the USHL’s sixth-best power play at 22.1 percent.
Three of the four previous games in their Sioux City/Sioux Falls series were decided by one goal. The Stampede became the second team this season to light up at least three goals in the first period against Sioux City when Brian Chambers scored with 1:25 remaining before the first intermission.
Only Eastern Conference leader Muskegon has more, scoring four in the opening period of a 6-3 win on Sept. 29 during the USHL Fall Classic played in Pittsburgh, Pa.
McCabe notched his team-high second point of the night for the Musketeers when he assisted on Ian Malcolmson’s goal with 13:15 remaining in the contest. It was McCabe’s highest scoring total in eight games since arriving in a trade from Lincoln on Jan. 25 and his fourth multi-point game of the season.
The most points McCabe has scored in a game this season came Jan. 5 when he notched a goal and two assists for Lincoln in a 7-4 win at Waterloo.
Malcolmson (9 goals, 10 assists) has scored in three of his last four games heading into tonight’s game at Waterloo. However, a 16-game scoring streak for Bobby Brink (20, 23) came to an end.
The Blackhawks have won three of the four goals in the season series against the Musketeers.