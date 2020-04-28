Tyler Borchers' career at Morningside comes full circle

Smith -- now the head coach at Utah State -- gave Borchers a redshirt meaning that Borchers didn’t see any playing time during his one and only season with the Coyotes.

Borchers didn’t complain, however.

He went to practice and other daily activities with the mindset of getting better for himself daily and did whatever he was asked to better the Coyotes, too.

Things didn’t go quite the way Borchers had wanted.

“It was a tough year,” Borchers said. “I was working out every day of the week and lifting weights and doing basketball workouts. That was on top of practices and being on scout team and film and all that good stuff.”

Borchers admitted that he was undersized at 6-foot-6 to play in the post at the Division I level, but being at practice every day taught Borchers how to be stronger down low. Borchers was slated to play at power forward and sometimes at center.

“I relied on my physicality more than my height,” Borchers said. “That’s where I got my work done.”

After the season ended, Smith and Borchers met for their routine meeting, and both agreed it would be best if Borchers went somewhere else.