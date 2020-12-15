Tyler Goodson, Tyler Linderbaum named All-Big Ten

For the Iowa football team’s offense this season, everything has started up front.
That didn’t go unnoticed throughout the Big Ten, with six Hawkeye offensive linemen joining leading rusher Tyler Goodson in receiving some level of all-conference recognition on Tuesday.
Goodson, who ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing with 762 yards, was awarded first-team all-Big Ten honors by both league coaches and a media panel.
The sophomore who topped 100 yards four times this season runs for an average of 95.2 yards per game and his seven rushing touchdowns are tied for third among Big Ten players.
Goodson was joined in receiving first-team honors by offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and center Tyler Linderbaum.
Jackson earned first-team honors from both coaches and the media, the third time in the senior’s career he has earned all-Big Ten honors, while Linderbaum was a first-team selection of the media and a second-team pick of the coaches.
It surprised Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz that league coaches selected Ohio State’s Josh Myers in front of the Hawkeye sophomore, a two-year starter who transitioned to the position two years ago this month from the defensive line.
“I don’t want to say anything that suggests that other players aren’t really good, but I will say that I haven’t been around many centers in college football better than Tyler Linderbaum,’’ Ferentz said.
“I’ve been here 30-plus years. Joel Hilgenberg was a pretty good center. We’ve had pretty good centers here. I’m not saying he’s better than Hilgy. I don’t know how many are better than Tyler Linderbaum.’’
In addition to Jackson and Linderbaum, guard Cole Banwart was a second-team selection of both league coaches and the media while guard Kyler Schott, guard Cody Ince and tackle Mark Kallenberger were among Hawkeyes receiving honorable mention.
Running back Mekhi Sargent and tight end Sam LaPorta received honorable mention from both coaches and the media while receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette received honorable mention from Big Ten coaches and the media gave honorable mention to quarterback Spencer Petras and tight end Shaun Beyer.
The Big Ten also announced six individual awards Tuesday.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the league’s offensive player of the year and quarterback of the year, Ty Fryfogle of Indiana was named the receiver of the year, Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota was named the running back of the year, Pat Freiermuth of Penn State was named the tight end of the year and Wyatt Davis of Ohio State was named the offensive lineman of the year.
The conference announced only its offensive all-conference teams on Tuesday. It will award defensive postseason honors on Wednesday and announce special teams recognition on Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!