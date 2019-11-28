Tyler Hagedorn's double-double leads USD past Cal Baptist

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- South Dakota lost an 18-point lead in the second half, but regrouped and got 29 points from Tyler Hagedorn to pull out an 84-83 road win at California Baptist Wednesday at the Events Center.

The Coyotes improved to 6-1 overall and 1-1 on this four-game road trip, their longest of the season. The game was part of the WAC-Summit League Challenge, which The Summit League now leads 2-1. The Lancers, who are in their second year of a transition to Division I, fell to 3-4.

The game featured two preseason players of the year in Stanley Umude for South Dakota and Milan Acquaah for CBU. And while Umude was solid with 18 points and six boards, it was co-star Hagedorn who shined brightest. Hagedorn was 11-of-13 from the field and had a game-high 10 rebounds. He totaled seven points in the final four minutes including back-to-back buckets that broke a 72-72 tie and put USD ahead for good.

Acquaah scored 37 points but needed 29 shots to get there. He willed his team back from a 50-32 halftime deficit, netting 25 points after the break with four of the Lancers’ nine triples. He also had seven rebounds and seven assists.