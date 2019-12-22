Tyrese Haliburton, hot Iowa State drop Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59

Haliburton, who also four rebounds and three steals, and Rasir Bolton had six assists each. Ten different players had assists.

HOT SHOTS

Despite a cold stretch of seven-straight misses in the second half, Iowa State finished strong. The Cyclones were 15 of 30 in the second half, shooting 56% (35 of 63) for the game, making 14 of 30 from distance.

Haliburton wasn't the only Cyclone on the mark. Young finished 7 of 8, missing his last shot; Lewis 4 of 5, 3 of 4 behind the arc (with Haliburton assisting all three); and Michael Jacobson was 4 of 6, making his only 3.

HOLIDAY FEARS

Is there a fear about players departing for Christmas mentally before it is time to go physically? No doubt.

“I worry about these games," Prohm said of the last game before Christmas. “If you've been at all different levels ... you know what some of those teams are capable of. You do everything you can do prevent that."

Haliburton said a trip home is a great gift.