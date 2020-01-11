Umude's big second half leads USD men past Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. - Stanley Umude scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as he helped South Dakota pull away from Omaha late on its way to a 91-81 Summit League men's basketball win Saturday.

With just over five minutes to play and the Mavs up 73-72, Umude converted a traditional 3-point play on a dunk the gave USD the lead for good.

Tyler Hagedorn also had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes (11-7 overall and 2-2 Summit) while Tyler Peterson added 14, Cody Kelly 12 and Triston Simmons 10. Omaha led 45-43 at the half.

The Mavs (10-9 overall and 3-1 Summit) got 20 points from KJ Robinson.

SOUTH DAKOTA 77, OMAHA 44: Ciara Duffy completed a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists as the 22nd ranked Coyotes stayed unbeaten with a Summit League women's basketball win at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

It was the first double digit assist game by a Coyotes since Nicole Seekamp had 14 in a win over Minnesota in the Women's NIT tournament in 2016.

Hannah Sjerven had 12 points and nine rebounds while Taylor Frederick added 11 points and Chloe Lamb 10. USD is now 15-2 overall and 4-0 in Summit League outings.