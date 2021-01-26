Unable to face Michigan's 'big guns,' Hawkeyes cope

It was one of those dates that had been circled on the calendar.
Second-ranked Michigan was scheduled to be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday for a wrestling dual with top-ranked Iowa, a welcomed in-season challenge for a lineup full of returning all-Americans.
“We were looking forward to it. They’re number two. They were going to have all of their big guns in the lineup,’’ Hawkeye 197-pounder Jacob Warner said Tuesday. “We were getting ready to roll.’’
Instead, Iowa is getting ready to host only Illinois, an improving ninth-ranked team that will be the Hawkeyes’ sole opponent in what will be an 11 a.m. dual.
“We’ll make the most of it. We still have an opponent coming in to prepare for,’’ Warner said.
The Hawkeyes have little choice.
It was announced late Saturday night that the entire Michigan athletics department went on a two-week pause because of COVID-19 issues within the department.
For Wolverines wrestlers, the cost not only includes the postponement of Sunday’s dual with the Hawkeyes but also the loss of a dual next week against fourth-ranked Penn State.
Iowa coach Tom Brands said the situation is a reminder of how quickly things can change.
“COVID is an uncertain thing, the way it comes up and bites you is an uncertain thing,’’ Brands said.
Brands said Iowa’s preparation won’t change this week.
The Hawkeyes will continue to train and will continue to be ready for their next opportunity on the mat, all with an eye on ultimately preparing themselves for the NCAA Championships.
“That’s who these guys are. They were ready when they came out of the womb,’’ Brands said.
Brands was emphatic during the preseason about how the sport needed to reach the finish line of the 2020-21 college season by crowning NCAA champions in March in St. Louis.
That didn’t happen a year ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and Brands said that some way, somehow that must change this season.
He has concerns about how COVID issues could impact things as the season progresses.
The Iowa coach last week said he had suggested pushing the Big Ten Championships, the qualifying meet for the NCAA tourney, forward in the schedule to provide ample time between competitions in the event there were coronavirus issues.
The response from his peers?
“Crickets,’’ Brands said.
So, Brands and the Hawkeyes will deal with the schedule as it is laid out, competing whenever and wherever they can within the confines of the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule model this season.
“Whether we alter the course or change the format to get to the postseason quicker, I don’t know if it would matter,’’ Brands said. “We just have to keep working and plow through what’s in front of us. With a little bit of luck, we’ll get to the end.’’
The NCAA is requiring wrestlers to have at least four matches on their record this season to be eligible for the national tournament.
“I have two. I’m halfway there,’’ said Warner, whose 1-1 record includes a 3-2 loss to Nebraska’s second-ranked Eric Shultz following by a 13-2 major decision over Minnesota’s Garrett Joles.
While it wasn’t the outcome he wanted, Warner said the match against Shultz is the type of in-season match that benefits a wrestler.
With limited opportunities for those types of matches this season, Warner said the work against teammates in the Iowa wrestling room gains importance.
“Every match you get is priceless in how much it’s worth,’’ Warner said. “We’re going up against good guys in the room every day, though, and that does help.’’
That takes a little of the edge off of the disappointment about not being able to compete against Michigan this weekend.
“It’s one of those things we can’t control,’’ Warner said. “… I get it. They have to take care of the other stuff before they’ll be back out there. We just keep working. We still have Illinois to prepare for and that’s OK.’’