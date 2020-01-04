Underclassmen show potential in Iowa's Holiday Bowl victory

Spencer Petras, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore, was Stanley’s back-up last season and saw minimal action in three games, completing 6-of-10 passes.

Similar to Stanley in many respects, Petras is a strong-armed pro-style quarterback who is built to be at his best while working out of the pocket.

“Spencer has done a great job over the past two seasons of gaining a mastery of the offense that is where it starts for any quarterback to do what he is asked to do in our system,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.

Junior Peyton Mansell and redshirt freshman Alex Padilla will be joined by incoming freshman Deuce Hogan as Iowa works toward 2020, part of a competition at a position coach Kirk Ferentz said will be open this spring.

“Nate has had a lot of the snaps. The other guys, they’re all doing a good job,’’ Ferentz said. “Moving forward, I’d reserve judgment on the whole group until we get them where we’re really competing with those guys on equal footing.’’

Whoever emerges will have as experienced of a group of receivers to work with as Iowa has returned during Ferentz’s tenure.

