Unexpected senior day tribute in March caps a BVU season cut short

Buena Vista University baseball coach Steve Eddie stands in the Viscount Suite Hotel courtyard in Tucson, Ariz., at 10:30 a.m. Friday, thanking eight seniors for their service to Buena Vista University baseball.
This isn't how a season, or a baseball career, is supposed to end.
The coronavirus wipes the season away, as it does most other seasons this spring. BVU players learn of the NBA canceling the rest of the season as their flight lands in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
In the ensuing 24 hours, the NCAA cancels March Madness, the College World Series, and more, making Thursday the biggest downer in the history of American sports.
A bleak day ends poetically as the Arizona skies open and dump rain on the Beavers moments before they take the field to play Wabash College. The game is rained out. The storm renders the diamond unplayable for two games scheduled for Friday the 13th.
BVU plays zero baseball games on the trip, a memorable one for the wrong reasons.
There are awesome memories these players provided, however, and Eddie takes the time to salute each senior for the roles they played in continuing the trajectory of the program. And while Eddie’s 20th season at the helm ends with a 5-2 mark, it’s his 19th these players and their coaches remember fondly.
It was during the Tucson trip 12 months ago the head coach realized his players had the makings of a championship caliber club. Specifically, a 5-4 victory over Saint John’s University on the final day of the 2019 Tucson visit gave him an inkling.
“When we can compete with a program like St. John’s, I know we’ve got something,” he said at the time.
It takes five weeks for Eddie’s statement to prove prophetic. The Beavers teeter and totter their way to an 11-16 record two-thirds of the way through the season. With a handful of conference series remaining, the players turn it on. They ultimately earn second place in the league before storming through the conference tournament, winning 14 of 15 games by excelling at all facets of the sport, and riding an arsenal of arms that keep foes from scoring for an astonishing 41-plus innings.
The Beavers relish the traditional dogpile on the infield in Cedar Rapids after Gage Smart, a left-handed relief pitcher, coaxes a ground ball to classmate Joe Rock, who steps on first base to trigger the celebration, BVU’s first league tourney title during its time in the American Rivers Conference.
Memories of the play and the celebration remain fresh for Eddie, Smart, Rock and the other seniors lauded this day: Bryce Rheault, Clayton Christian, Casey Hendricks, Parker Truesdell, Colton Mills, and Tyler Tennyson.
Players share additional memories. For Rheault, a pre-season All-American from Las Vegas, it’s how veteran Beaver players welcome him to a workout at the Lamberti Recreation Center on campus in the fall of his freshman year. He’s 1,400 miles from home attending a school site-unseen, quiet and unsure.
“After the players welcomed me that day, I knew instantly I’d made the right decision in coming to school at BVU,” says Rheault, the 2019 American Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
Casey Hendricks, Eddie’s first recruit from Alaska, jokes about the Midwest winters being more brutal than those at home. He grows serious in listening to Eddie describe the fortitude it takes for an 18-year-old to acclimate himself to college life so far from home, a lesson Eddie will impart to his own teenage sons.
“Casey had worked so hard and was throwing as well as he’s ever thrown,” Eddie says. “And now it’s over. It’s over before it begins.”
A virus can’t wipe away the memory of that championship celebration, one that featured a spraying of celebratory champagne, according to Hendricks.
“This place changed me,” he says.
Eddie grows emotional while lauding each senior, but none more so than Clayton Christian, a relief pitcher from tiny Glidden who became a sidearm thrower after labrum surgery. Christian has done seven internships. He’s a leader on campus, a member of the homecoming court, and one of the best captains to serve any of Eddie’s 20 teams.
“He’s got a resume that’s three feet long,” Eddie says. “He’s mentored every young player in this program, and nobody knows about it. He’d never mention it.”
Christian smiles and demonstrates a trademark humility. “It’s all about the relationships, the friendships that come with playing and being part of a team,” he says.
The most intimidating physical presence among the senior class would be Colton Mills, a 6-foot 3-inch giant who could dominate in the weight room and became a fiend for hitting workouts. Mills represents one of those seniors, every successful program has them, who doesn’t earn as many at-bats or rack up all the impressive statistics. And yet, Eddie recalls Mills’ first collegiate base hit, delivered about one year ago this day in Tucson.
“Colton has this incredible joy for baseball,” Eddie says. “I could see it the first time we watched him play for Johnston High School. And he always kept that enthusiasm for the game.”
Mills examines the room, then warns against assumptions. “We tried not to take anything for granted,” he says.
Parker Truesdell echoes the sentiment, a notion Eddie seconds by sharing a story of how Truesdell, the fourth member of his family to don a BVU uniform, went from playing full-time as a sophomore to battling for time as a sub his junior year.
“Parker was kind of the odd man out last year,” Eddie says. “And yet his attitude never suffered. His attitude jumped as a junior. I never gave him credit for that until today.”
Tyler Tennyson turns Eddie down when the coach approaches him about a varsity opportunity during his freshman season. Tennyson senses he’s not yet mentally ready for varsity baseball. Eddie respects it and enjoys watching Tennyson blossom as an upperclassman, improving from three doubles as a sophomore to 12 doubles as a junior.
Tennyson recalls a student from another school in the league yelling at the Beavers as they boarded the bus following a dismal series on the road, one in which they were swept. The team used it as a motivator.
“Someone yelled ‘BV baseball sucks,’” he says. “We remembered it.”
Joe Rock was beset by injuries early in his Buena Vista University career. When he finally rounded into form, his confidence lagged. Eddie wondered when the light might fire for Rock, a steady presence in the dugout and all across campus.
“I knew that at some point, the light was going to come on for Joe,” Eddie says. “He had everything he needed except the belief he could do it.”
Rock wobbled on the precipice of giving up, as late as one year ago in the Arizona desert. “I was done with baseball, giving it all up,” he says. “Then I gave it all to God and said, ‘If you want me to do good, I’ll do good. Otherwise, it’s life.’”
Rock surged from that point, hitting .377 for the season, driving in 28 runs.
“Every day since then has been a gift,” he says. “Every time you wake up is a gift. Every time you get to play baseball is a gift.”
Gage Smart, who led NCAA Division III in hits allowed per nine innings last season, grows teary-eyed while thanking Eddie and his teammates for their acceptance after he transferred for the second semester of his freshman year. He became into a late-inning force for the Beavers, a security blanket for Eddie and fellow coaches Steve Sonka and Joe Paletta.
“If we had the lead in the eighth inning, it was over,” Eddie says. “The other team knew it was over, too.”
Smart, a pre-season All-American, reiterates what others say, reminding his younger teammates to appreciate every day. In a matter of moments, such as this week, the season can end.
“As far as memories,” Smart says, “the dogpile (after the conference title) is one. Another would be the memory of my time as a two-way player.”
While the official scorebook shows Smart fanned quickly on three pitches, he says the story will grow in time, as sports tales often do. “Years from now I’ll say I hit a grand slam,” he says with a laugh.
Friends and family members, fans all, giggle at a tale that’s coming one day as a storybook season gives way to an odyssey, a title chase that closes in the courtyard of a Tucson hotel. There would be hugs and tears and more laughs. And while all present sigh and shake their head at a season gone south, everyone present remains grateful for their health, their memories, and the friendships they’ve made around the diamond.
Steve Eddie glances around the room and wipes a tear as his players hug one another. He smiles and says, “I’ve enjoyed every day with these guys.”