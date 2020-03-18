Unexpected senior day tribute in March caps Buena Vista season cut short

Rock surged from that point, hitting .377 for the season, driving in 28 runs.

“Every day since then has been a gift,” he says. “Every time you wake up is a gift. Every time you get to play baseball is a gift.”

Gage Smart, who led NCAA Division III in hits allowed per nine innings last season, grows teary-eyed while thanking Eddie and his teammates for their acceptance after he transferred for the second semester of his freshman year. He became into a late-inning force for the Beavers, a security blanket for Eddie and fellow coaches Steve Sonka and Joe Paletta.

“If we had the lead in the eighth inning, it was over,” Eddie says. “The other team knew it was over, too.”

Smart, a pre-season All-American, reiterates what others say, reminding his younger teammates to appreciate every day. In a matter of moments, such as this week, the season can end.

“As far as memories,” Smart says, “the dogpile (after the conference title) is one. Another would be the memory of my time as a two-way player.”

While the official scorebook shows Smart fanned quickly on three pitches, he says the story will grow in time, as sports tales often do. “Years from now I’ll say I hit a grand slam,” he says with a laugh.