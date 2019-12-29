Unfocused No. 7 Morningside women lose to No. 21 Mayville State

SIOUX CITY -- Jamie Sale could tell something was amiss when the Morningside College women’s basketball team was going through its warmup routine Sunday.
The head coach's hunch turned out to be correct, as the seventh-ranked Mustangs (11-4) lost 68-60 to No. 21 Mayville State (11-2) in the Sunday opener of the Holiday Classic held at Briar Cliff’s Newman Flanagan Center.
Before the game, Sale noticed that there weren’t many shots going in and also noticed that the players weren’t as fully focused as in past games.
“I tried to talk to the team saying, ‘We better get focused, and get ready to play,’ and we never got it going,” Sale said. “We didn’t have much time to practice, but neither did they. Give Mayville credit, they played a great game and forced us to make outside shots in zone, and we never did it.”
The Mustangs shot 25 percent (18-for-72) in the team’s final non-conference tilt before resuming GPAC play later this week.
Sydney Hupp was 1-for-12, Jordyn Moser went 0-for-7 and Sierra Mitchell went 3-for-20.
“You can’t shoot 25 percent and win very often,” Sale said. “Sometimes you can kind of look down in warmups, and ‘Oh boy, we’re in trouble.’ I could tell that this could be a rough game. Mayville is a good enough team as it is. We don’t need to be not focused, and they were the better team.
“They were the ones that got focused, they were the ones who executed, and played better than us,” Sale added.
Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs with 15 points, but she went 5 of 13 from the floor. She also had 10 rebounds.
It didn’t seem like the Mustangs were out-of-sorts to start out the game.
The Mustangs led 28-11 with 6 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
Morningside benefitted from 10 Mayville State turnovers and even started out the game on a 17-4 run. The Mustangs had four of their nine made 3s in the first quarter.
Mayville State started to chip away. The Comets went on an 11-3 run in a span of 3:15 to make the deficit to single digits, and at halftime, the Mustangs lead was down to 36-30.
The rest of the game was close, and the Comets took their first lead thanks to an 11-3 run in the first 3:04 of the third quarter.
“We just talked about keep playing,” Comets coach Dennis Hutter said. “If we’re trying to be the team we want to be in March, there’s going to be times where we’re battle-tested. We knew coming into this weekend we’re playing two really good teams. I thought we showed a lot of toughness.”
For the second straight night, Comets senior Claire Blascziek hit the go-ahead shot that kept her team up for good.
On Saturday, Blascziek hit a game-winning 3 in the final minute after the Comets erased a double-digit Briar Cliff lead.
Less than 24 hours later, Blascziek shot the go-ahead basket with 5:28 remaining in the game that put Mayville State up 56-55, and the Mustangs never led after that point.
“She’s not afraid of the big moments,” Hutter said. “The 3 she hit there, she just missed the one she shot earlier. She knows if she had not taken that second one, it might have taken her out. She’s shooting 49 percent from behind the arc on the year, she knows she needs to shoot it when she’s open.”
Hutter also credited Blascziek for handing the Mustangs’ full-court pressure and bringing the ball up in a game where the Comets committed 26 turnovers.
The Comets took away one of the Mustangs’ favorite places to shoot: 3-point territory, especially in the first half.
“We had to run them off the arc, and we had to rebound,” Hutter said. “I told the girls, ‘We’re not going to make up all 17 points right now.’ It started with tightening things defensively. I think that is what really did it. As you’re making more shots as you’re chipping away, you’re getting more confident.”
The Mustangs were 9-for-33 from 3-point range in the game, but just 3 of 14 in the second half.
Morningside faces Mount Marty in Yankton, S.D., on Thursday, then return home to play No. 14 Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.