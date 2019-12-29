Unfocused No. 7 Morningside women lose to No. 21 Mayville State

On Saturday, Blascziek hit a game-winning 3 in the final minute after the Comets erased a double-digit Briar Cliff lead.

Less than 24 hours later, Blascziek shot the go-ahead basket with 5:28 remaining in the game that put Mayville State up 56-55, and the Mustangs never led after that point.

“She’s not afraid of the big moments,” Hutter said. “The 3 she hit there, she just missed the one she shot earlier. She knows if she had not taken that second one, it might have taken her out. She’s shooting 49 percent from behind the arc on the year, she knows she needs to shoot it when she’s open.”

Hutter also credited Blascziek for handing the Mustangs’ full-court pressure and bringing the ball up in a game where the Comets committed 26 turnovers.

The Comets took away one of the Mustangs’ favorite places to shoot: 3-point territory, especially in the first half.

“We had to run them off the arc, and we had to rebound,” Hutter said. “I told the girls, ‘We’re not going to make up all 17 points right now.’ It started with tightening things defensively. I think that is what really did it. As you’re making more shots as you’re chipping away, you’re getting more confident.”