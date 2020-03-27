UNI defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson has a plan for his DBs

Williams spent all of the 2019 spring learning the safety position with the idea that that knowledge would allow him to slide effortlessly from corner to safety or safety to corner when the 2019 season rolled around.

“As we think about last year, Omar really progressed fast which allowed us to move Xavier to free safety, and move Christian Jegen to boundary (safety) which solved a problem when Korby (Sander) tore his ACL in the spring,” Johnson said.

That experimentation in advance of the 2020 season was thrown out the door when COVID-19 and the protocols the university had to make to prevent the spread of the virus canceled spring practice.

Fortunately for Johnson and his defensive staff they’ve got several players with game experience and that coveted position versatility.

“Roosevelt Lawrence started all but one game last year (at corner), and he is gone, but Micah (Mayberry) started in his place that one game he missed,” Johnson said. “Micah is a big-bodied kid that will be a senior and potentially will slide in there to replace Roosevelt. Hopefully, Korby will be able to get back to full strength and he looked good when we were able to do our winter stuff I liked the way he was moving around.”

Sander was UNI’s second-leading tackler in 2018 with 93 tackles.