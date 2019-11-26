UNI dives into first-round opponent San Diego

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Mark Farley has a better understanding what his University of Northern Iowa football team will be facing Saturday in the Panthers' FCS Playoff first-round game with San Diego at the UNI-Dome.

Twenty-four hours after learning its playoff fate, Farley's staff has been hard at work finding out more about the Pioneer League champion.

And if there is one theme that stands out, the Toreros (9-2) definitely know how to score points.

"They are exceptional on offense," Farley said.

USD is averaging 41.7 points per game and have yet to be held under 30 points this season with 31-point efforts in wins over Harvard and Marist, the Toreros lowest point totals.

Johnston native Reed Sinnett engineers an offense that has been held under 450 total yards once this season (413), by UC Davis in a 38-35 loss that saw the Aggies have to score with 3 minutes and 55 seconds left to pull out the win.

"It is multiple formations," Farley said of USD's offense. "It is about every formation that you can draw on a board. It is well run, well coached. You can see the players are very knowledgeable in what they are doing, very efficient.