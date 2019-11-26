UNI dives into first-round opponent San Diego

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Mark Farley has a better understanding what his University of Northern Iowa football team will be facing Saturday in the Panthers' FCS Playoff first-round game with San Diego at the UNI-Dome.
Twenty-four hours after learning its playoff fate, Farley's staff has been hard at work finding out more about the Pioneer League champion.
And if there is one theme that stands out, the Toreros (9-2) definitely know how to score points.
"They are exceptional on offense," Farley said.
USD is averaging 41.7 points per game and have yet to be held under 30 points this season with 31-point efforts in wins over Harvard and Marist, the Toreros lowest point totals.
Johnston native Reed Sinnett engineers an offense that has been held under 450 total yards once this season (413), by UC Davis in a 38-35 loss that saw the Aggies have to score with 3 minutes and 55 seconds left to pull out the win.
"It is multiple formations," Farley said of USD's offense. "It is about every formation that you can draw on a board. It is well run, well coached. You can see the players are very knowledgeable in what they are doing, very efficient.
"They do a lot of things very well. Multiple formations, multiple personnel groupings ... a very well built system."
Twice this season, the Toreros went over 600 total yards -- Dayton (617) and Stetson (610).
IOWA NATIVE: The 6-foot-4 Sinnett has appeared in 44 career games for San Diego, but this is his first season as a starter.
You have free articles remaining.
The fifth-year senior ranks fourth in the FCS in passing touchdowns (32), passing yards per game (307.5) and fifth in total offense (323.1).
In his final season at Johnson, he led the Dragons to the second-round of the Class 4A state playoffs. He threw for 2,202 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions.
According to his San Diego bio, he was also courted by Harvard, Penn and Yale.
PIONEER LEAGUE: San Diego has won 37 consecutive Pioneer League games as it just completed its fourth-straight perfect 8-0 run in league play.
The non-scholarship Pioneer League includes UNI's in-state rival Drake.
The 12-team league also includes Butler University (Indianapolis, Ind.), Valparaiso Univesity (Valparaiso, Ind), University of Dayton (Dayton, Ohio), Marist College (Poughkeepsie, N.J.), Davidson College (Davidson, N.C.), Campbell University (Bules Creek, N.C.), Jacksonville University (Jacksonville, Fla.), Stetson University (DeLand, Fla), Mercer University (Macon, Ga.), Morehead St. University (Morehead, Ky).
UNI is 5-0 against Pioneer foes since the league's inception in 1991 -- 4-0 against Drake, and a 48-0 win over Morehead State in 1993. The Panthers last played Drake in in 2013, a 45-13 win.
INJURY FRONT: There is no new information on Isaiah Weston, Tyler Hoosman and Briley Moore as all three of those offensive players remain in the questionable to doubtful mode for the game with the Toreros.
For the first time in a long time, Farley had to address defensive injuries.
Seth Thomas left after one play in the victory over Western Illinois, and defensive backs Omar Brown and Micah Mayberry also had to leave the game.
"Omar I'd put in probable category, and the other ones as questionable," Farley said. "Again, I haven't seen them run. That will happen Tuesday or Wednesday and I will have a lot better sense of what is going on."