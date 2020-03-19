UNI football adds offensive assistant

CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley has tabbed coaching veteran Shawn Watson as a new offensive assistant for the Panthers.

Watson brings a wealth of experience to UNI’s program.

He comes to the Panthers from Georgia where he was the Bulldogs offensive quality control coach during the 2019 season.

Prior to his season at Georgia, Watson, a native of Carbondale, Ill., had been an offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh (2017-18), Texas (2014-15), Louisville (2012-13), Nebraska (2007-10) and Colorado (2000-05).

While at Louisville, Watson was instrumental in the development of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Watson has also been quarterbacks coach at Miami of Ohio, Northwestern, and Indiana. When he joined Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia, he took over the position former Northern Iowa quarterback Jay Johnson held.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Shawn brings a wealth of experience to our staff," Farley said. "He will provide mentorship to our offensive staff and guidance to our entire staff as we prepare for the 2020 season.