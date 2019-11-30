UNI football advances to the second round of the playoffs

UNI harassed USD quarterback and Johnston native Reid Sinnett all game holding Sinnett 22 of 37 passing for a season-low 187 yards and the three picks. Sinnett had came into the game ranked fifth in the nation in total offense (319.5).

"Hats off to them," Sinnett said. "They did an excellent job of mixing their coverage. It was a challenging game across the board, but I could have done more to put us in better position."

Offensively, UNI managed just 266 of its own yards as it hurt itself with an untimely turnovers, drops and penalties.

"We weren't very good on offense," Farley said. "No. 1 give San Diego credit for how they played. No. 2, very frustrated and disappointed in our offense and that we weren't better."

It was 7-3 at halftime, and UNI increased its advantage to 10-3 with its best offensive drive to open the fourth quarter.

Starting on their own 10, a 27-yard screen to Trevor Allen got the Panthers out of the shadow of their end zone. Quarterback Will McElvain ran for another first down and completed first-down passes to Jaylin James and Suni Lane to set up a 39-yard Matthew Cook field goal with 8 minutes and 25 seconds left in the game.

From there the defense took over.