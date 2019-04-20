CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Caden Houghtelling should not fear any punishment.
The red jersey on the practice field usually means the player cannot be hit, and it is typically quarterbacks who wear them.
Saturday, in the middle of three live scrimmage sessions at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo for the Northern Iowa football team, Houghtelling, a defensive end, gained an advantage on the edge and came barreling into the backfield.
Maybe Houghtelling did not gauge how fast he was moving, but before he could pull up, Panther quarterback Jacob Keller was on his back.
"No penalties. They needed to get hit," laughed head coach Mark Farley.
Following Wednesday's practice, Farley said he wanted to get more physical during UNI's second excursion outside to Memorial Stadium. By all means, it was the Panthers most rough and tumble practice of the spring.
UNI ran 55 plays during its 12th practice in near perfect weather conditions, and it was a day won by the offense highlighted by long touchdown receptions by Briley Moore, Jaylin James and Sam Ingoli, and a monster 50-plus yard touchdown run by Tyler Hoosman. Nick Phillips also caught a scoring pass, and Hoosman scored a second, short rushing touchdown.
"The offense did a pretty good job today," Farley said. "They had to put everything together for the first time where operating from the sidelines, letting the players line up and trying to execute a game plan. They did a good job.
"They were very balanced. They were productive, and there was extra effort down field and it is those extra efforts down field that make a difference. What the offense really did good today was spread the ball and use the field, and use the quarterbacks. I thought they did a nice job of mixing things up."
Farley went on to say both sides of the ball learned a lot
"You never are as far along as you want to be, but I wanted to come out here today in the worse way and tackle, and let the players save themselves," Farley said. "They can't expect calls, others to help them out. They have to be able to save themselves.
"The offense was productive, and the defense was trying to save themselves."
Defensive end Seth Thomas said the defense will take the loss, go to the film room and work to win the next day.
"It was a good day, and we got something to improve on and the good thing is you can improve off the failures and they are going to show on the camera," Thomas said. "The last practice was Wednesday, and the defense was strong. We were all pumped up and having a good time.
"Today, the offense came out stronger than us and they finished stronger. Got to go back to work to change that."