CEDAR FALLS -- Winning with style is just not the Northern Iowa way.
Grit. Tenacity. Determination.
That is the accurate way to describe winning Panther football.
It is how UNI won its first-round FCS playoff game over Lamar University last Saturday.
If the Panthers (7-5) want to keep advancing in the playoffs, it will have to win with grit, tenacity and determination this Saturday against sixth-seeded UC Davis (9-2) at 6 p.m. (Central).
"It is not about points," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "It is not about what the offense, defense and special teams do. Ultimately it is that score and the big part of the game is unifying those three phases of the game so you are in position to win the game."
Farley thinks the Panthers were unified and played well in all three phases of the game against the Cardinals.
Farley also believes the Panthers can play much better and will have to against the Aggies, who are playing in their first FCS playoff game in school history.
What the Panthers have to avoid, however, is beating themselves, which on the road, especially late in the season, UNI did over and over again in losses at Western Illinois and Youngstown State.
"I'm pleased with how a majority of the season has gone," Farley said. "We have played some good football. It is our consistency that is what has beaten us up at times and that is what is going to get tested this weekend."
The Panthers are facing an Aggie team that is far different than just about anyone they have faced in 2018.
UC Davis scores points like it never has a enough. Nine times this season, the Aggies have scored 42 or more points, and the two times they didn't, both were losses -- Stanford (30-10) and Eastern Washington (59-20).
"They are scoring 50 points (a lot),"Farley said. "I don't know if we can score 50 points, so we better play good defense."
UNI's defense has allowed more than 30 points just four times this season, and all four times the Panthers lost -- Iowa (38-14), North Dakota State (56-31), Western Illinois (37-17) and Youngstown State (31-10).
The Aggie offense is lead by Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Jake Maier, and NFL draft prospect, Keelan Doss, who for the second consecutive year has went over the 1,000-yard mark in receiving.
"He is just good. He is an NFL receiver," Farley said of Doss.
Offensively, UC Davis tends to start fast as well as the Aggies have scored on their opening possession eight times this year, and 10 out of 11 games they've scored on either their first or second drive.
"Yeah, they are pretty good. We've got our hands full. Stanford slowed them down, but that is Stanford. They move the ball up and down the field," Farley said.
And like UNI has been doing down the stretch, the Panthers will be shuffling its defensive personnel around. All-conference cornerback Xavior Williams is questionable, and the linebacker position has been decimated by injury.
Despite that, the Panthers have found a way to post three shutouts, the first time it has done that as a program since 1971, and after giving up touchdowns on Lamar's first two possessions last week, UNI shutdown the Cardinals, forcing three turnovers in the process.
"We have done a good job of adjusting to key injuries throughout the season," safety A.J. Allen said. "But time doesn't stop for anybody so we have to keep moving.
"As a senior on defense, I just want somebody to go out there and give all they have, ... go fast and that is all I can ask you to do."
Offensively, it is not a secret to what UNI wants to accomplish.
Lamar got a heavy dose of running backs Marcus Weymiller and Trevor Allen last week, and expect the Panthers to try to do the same against an Aggie defense that has given up 300 rushing yards in a game three times this season, including 372 to Eastern Washington.
"Pound the ball, keep the rock moving," offensive tackle Spencer Brown said. "Marcus and Trevor ran extremely hard (last week)."
UNI also knows it can be better in the pass game too. The numbers weren't fantastic against Lamar, but quarterback Eli Dunne and his cadre of receivers -- Jaylin James, Jalen Rima, Nick Fossey, Deion McShane as well as tight ends Briley Moore and Elias Nissen -- have proven it can get the job done.
But if the Panthers can run the ball against UC Davis like it did against Lamar, UNI just needs the pass game to click slightly better than it did against the Cardinals.
"Probably the biggest thing as far as Saturday (vs. Lamar), is we were running the ball so efficiently," wide receivers coach Pat McCann said. McCann will be calling plays for the third straight week with offensive coordinator John Bond absent following the death of his father, Gary. "When you look at our self scout, we were real efficient running the football.
"We wanted to make sure we were going to hang our hat running the football in this game (vs. Lamar). If we had not been able to do that it might have been a little different."
The Panthers are heading West feeling confident and fortunate.
"It is a blessing right now to be playing football late in November and into December," James said. "Thankful for the opportunity and getting to go out to California and play a good UC Davis team."