UNI just misses in last-second loss at Southern Illinois

McElvain was just 10 of 22 for 254 yards and the Panthers' run game rushed for 151 yards, but only 40 in the second half.

Hoosman led UNI with 73 yards on 18 carries.

UNI drove inside the SIU 25 four times and had to settle for field goal attempts, twice in the first half when the Panthers dominated play and could put distance between themselves and the Salukis.

“We have to look at that on film,” Farley said. “When the field gets short like that…we do the same thing all the time against opponents so it isn’t like it is a one-way deal. But we missed a field goal early and we didn’t get touchdowns when we needed.”

“It’s like I said, we just missed a kick at the end.”

Labanowitz completed 11 of 15 pass for 91 yards and engineered all three of SIU’s scoring drives. He also had several key scrambles to extend plays.

SIU finished with 416 yards on 72 plays, including 270 in the second half.

Riley Van Whye led UNI with 14 tackles.