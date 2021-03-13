UNI just misses in last-second loss at Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The chance to pull out a win over a top-10 opponent on the road was on the table.
But normally steady and reliable kicker Matthew Cook saw his 30-yard field goal attempt from straight on with seven seconds remaining sail wide left as third-ranked Northern Iowa dropped a Missouri Valley Football Conference game to No. 10 Southern Illinois, 17-16, Saturday.
After leading 13-0 at halftime, UNI (2-2) watched as the Salukis rallied behind third-string quarterback Stone Labanowitz in the second half.
But as the outcome looked bleak trailing by one late, Panther quarterback Will McElvain hit wide receiver Quan Hampton for a 52-yard gain over the middle on a fourth and 10 play with a minute to go to put UNI in field goal position.
A pair of Tyler Hoosman runs to the middle of the field set up the field goal attempt, and Cook missed for the second time in the game after making his first two attempts.
“Our team did what they were asked to do,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “Our defense put us in position to win and our offense with their backs against the wall on fourth-and-10 converts. Our two-minute offense was exactly how we practiced it. The execution was excellent. Just unfortunate we didn’t get the win.”
UNI’s offense struggled in the second half after scoring on three of four first-half possessions.
McElvain was just 10 of 22 for 254 yards and the Panthers' run game rushed for 151 yards, but only 40 in the second half.
Hoosman led UNI with 73 yards on 18 carries.
UNI drove inside the SIU 25 four times and had to settle for field goal attempts, twice in the first half when the Panthers dominated play and could put distance between themselves and the Salukis.
“We have to look at that on film,” Farley said. “When the field gets short like that…we do the same thing all the time against opponents so it isn’t like it is a one-way deal. But we missed a field goal early and we didn’t get touchdowns when we needed.”
“It’s like I said, we just missed a kick at the end.”
Labanowitz completed 11 of 15 pass for 91 yards and engineered all three of SIU’s scoring drives. He also had several key scrambles to extend plays.
SIU finished with 416 yards on 72 plays, including 270 in the second half.
Riley Van Whye led UNI with 14 tackles.
SIU scored on its opening two possessions of the third quarter, getting a Nico Gualdoni 37-yard field goal on its opening drive. Then running back Javon Williams hit a 42-yard bomb to Avante Cox out of the wildcat formation to make it 13-10 with 2:22 left in the third quarter.
The Salukis then took their first lead when Labanowitz, who took over for Nic Baker late in the first half, Jerrion Rollins for a 3-yard touchdown with 9:43 left in the fourth to make it 17-16.
The Panthers gave the ball right back to the Salukis when Dom Williams fumbled on the tail end of a long run, but Gualdoni missed a field goal that could have extended SIU’S lead.
That set up the final sequence of plays.
“This is a really good team and I knew it was going to go back and forth,” Farley said. “We had control in the first half. The second half they did a couple of things to create some points, but in the end offense put us in position to win.”