UNI makes road statement over Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. -- Protect a road lead with first place on the line.
That was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team faced during Saturday night’s nationally televised showdown at Bradley.
Seemingly every time an enthusiastic Carver Arena crowd of 6,774 rose to its feet and Bradley pulled within striking distance, UNI came up with the plays to return them to their seats during the second half of an 86-71 road victory.
“We didn’t make the momentum-changing plays and they (UNI) did,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “The crowd was great, but we could never get them rocking and take that lead in the second half and really get the home court advantage going.”
AJ Green led UNI (16-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference) with 25 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Green made all eighth of his shots at the free throw line where he’s to miss during league play.
“I think we showed a lot of fight,” Green said, assessing the manner in which his team protected a lead that it never surrendered over the final 34 minutes. “The fans were on us the whole time and Bradley is a great team. When they went on runs, we held our own, stayed composed.”
A UNI offense that ranks among the national leaders in efficiency remained consistent with multiple sources of production. The Panthers shot 50.8% from the field with 10 3-pointers and 36 points in the paint.
Starting center Austin Phyfe played through foul trouble to finish with 15 points. Tywhon Pickford added 11 points and Trae Berhow tallied 10 to give UNI four players in double figures. Freshman Noah Carter also knocked down a pair of timely 3-pointers and added a tip-in for eight points off the bench.
“What I liked the most was our guys just stayed with it,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “No matter what was happening throughout the course of the game, they just stayed with it on both ends. Offensively we were pretty consistent all night and answered when we had to answer.”
UNI’s offensive production was needed to counter an explosive effort off the dribble from Bradley guard Danya Kingsby. The LSU transfer scored his team’s first 11 points and finished with 28 points – 15 above his previous career high.
Beyond Kingsby, Bradley’s Darrell Brown added 18 points, but Nate Kennell – who entered the game shooting 47% from distance – was held to four points without a 3-pointer.
“We guarded the ball a little bit better in the second half,” Jacobson said. “I thought in the first half they kept turning the corner, getting to the rim and were able to lay the ball in. Those are such high percentage shots and they take a toll on your defense.”
UNI outscored Bradley 19-4 over an 8-minute, 30-second stretch to take an 11-point first half lead. The Braves (13-6, 4-2) rallied with a 10-1 run out of a timeout and eventually drew even on a Darrell Brown 3-pointer from the top of the key with 20 seconds left in the first stanza. Green drew a foul on the ensuing possession to give UNI a 38-36 halftime lead.
The Panthers led throughout the entire second half.
A key moment came after Kingsby stole the ball from Justin Dahl and converted a traditional three-point play to cut Bradley’s deficit to 59-57. UNI’s Isaiah Brown calmly worked the offense and responded with a 3-pointer over a double team late in the shot clock to provide a timely answer.
“That’s a senior making a big play on a night when he didn’t have everything going his way,” Jacobson said of Brown, who played through early foul trouble and wasn’t able to truly find a rhythm. “He just stayed with it.”
Phyfe then entered the game with 5:34 remaining four fouls and immediately scored to trigger a 9-0 run featuring a Spencer Haldeman 3-pointer as UNI pulled away with a 71-59 lead.
Green’s game management down the stretch also stood out for Jacobson.
“AJ has grown so much in a year and a half,” UNI’s coach said. “The calming presence that he has about him, the pace that he continued to play at, when to attack, when not to, guys trapped him and he was giving it up early.
“He was working through all of that last year and tonight he was so poised and so calm. When he did get feed up, he made key shots or he got downhill and got fouled.”
Beyond Green, success has become a collaborate effort a UNI team that snapped Bradley’s 14-game home win streak. With an offense that continues to click, this win came down to late defensive stops.
“We turned it up a little bit,” Phyfe said. “Turning up our talk, turning up our energy – not that we weren’t having the energy before – but we just knew that a few more stops and the game is ours. We had that mentality.”