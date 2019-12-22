UNI men beat Marshall, match best nonconference run in school history

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni left the McLeod Center early, shaking hands with UNI fans as he approached the tunnel with a smile of disbelief after picking up a second technical foul midway through the second half.

The older brother of Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni saw his team join 10 others in being unable to solve a Northern Iowa squad that matched its best nonconference run in school history with an 88-80 victory Sunday afternoon.

UNI made 27 of a season-high 33 shots from the charity stripe – including five off technical fouls. The Panthers join coach Ben Jacobson's veteran 2014-15 team that went on to win 31 games by opening with victories in 11 of their first 12 contests.

A crowd of 4,648 fans witnessed this UNI victory, surpassing the previous McLeod Center season-high turnout of 3,705 on opening night.

“Our guys have earned this type of crowd and they really appreciate people coming out and doing this,” Jacobson said. “I talked to our guys, if we want people to spend their money and come watch us, we’ve got to be fun to watch and we’ve got to be a group that is going to work extremely hard – you’re diving on the floor, taking charges and you’re excited because you’re happy for your teammates. This team has done that.”