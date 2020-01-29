UNI men beat Missouri State, 95-66

AJ Green knocked down five 3-pointers as part of his 27-point game on 7 of 14 shooting. Isaiah Brown matched a McLeod Center record with nine assists (eight in the first half) to go with 16 second-half points. Austin Phyfe tallied 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting and added seven rebounds inside.

“We got things going early with a couple threes, kept our pace at a high level,” Green said, assessing a start in which the Panthers made their first five shots and built a 14-5 lead that was never relinquished. “We shared the ball tremendously after getting in the paint on drives. I think everything was clicking. Everyone was being aggressive and sharing the ball.”

Similar to the previous two games, Missouri State sent an extra defender Green’s direction on screens and late in the shot clock. UNI’s talented guard adjusted, finishing with just two turnovers. He mixed in some highlight reel plays – including a tough step-back 3-pointer in the second half – and added six rebounds and makes on all eight free throw attempts.

UNI’s coach felt Green was more patient as he let things develop behind the traps, while also mixing in more pass fakes against pressure.

“AJ, I thought he had just a tremendous game tonight,” Jacobson said. “They were going to trap again like we’ve seen the last two games, and give him a ton of credit for studying the film from the last two games and coming in tonight with a great plan.”

