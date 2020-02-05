UNI men beat Valparaiso by 12

VALPARAISO, Ind. – The UNI men’s basketball team moved to 20-3 overall and 8-2 in the MVC after defeating the Crusaders of Valparaiso 63-51 on Wednesday night.

The Panther defense opened the half holding the Crusaders to just 16.7% from the field in the opening eight minutes of play. The Panthers would ride the momentum to a 15-point lead at half following a Spencer Haldeman three pointer at the buzzer, leading the Crusaders 34-19 at half.

Austin Phyfe led the scoring effort in the first half, scoring 10 points, going 5-6 from the field. The sophomore big man also led the team with six rebounds. Phyfe was followed closely by Trae Berhow with five rebounds and Tywhon Pickford who hauled in four first half rebound.

Valparaiso outscored the Panthers 32-29 in the second half but it wasn't enough to overcome the big deficit as UNI won.

After scoring five points in the first half sophomore AJ Green added 14 second half points to lead the Panthers in scoring. Austin Phyfe recorded his sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Brown recorded 10 points and Antwan Kimmons came off the bench to finish with seven points.

