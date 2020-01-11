UNI men cruise to blowout win over Missouri State

UNI (14-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) shot 53.6% from the field with 13 of 22 3-pointers falling days removed from a win over Indiana State in which the Panthers hit a season-low three 3-pointers.

Missouri State (8-9, 2-2) was selected as the favorite in the MVC preseason poll, but a revamped roster with multiple transfers anticipated to make an impact has yet to become a cohesive group.

“They definitely had some great individuals coming into their program, but we’ve been together for a couple years,” Brown said. “We have experience coming back and we have more chemistry than them. I feel like if we just play together it will hard to beat us.

“Valley play is always hard. I just like how we came in on the road and got a good win against good team. They were picked to finish top in the Valley and we just came in here and made a statement, I think.”

UNI took instant control as its first six shots splashed the net.

“The key was how aggressive we were early,” Jacobson said. “We ran the first action to get AJ a shot and the ball barely touched the net on the way through. That sends a little bit of a message to his teammates.