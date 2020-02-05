UNI puts finishing touches on 2020 class

Harden was originally committed to Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks, much like December signee, running back Jaylin Richardson of Kansas City, Kan. He ran and passed for 2,299 yards while leading Topeka to the Class 6A semifinals.

Loecher brings that quarterback group to five as well as another person to challenge Zac Kibby and Nate Murphy for the starting punter position.

While averaging 40.6 yards per punt over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound Loecher also passed for 4,006 yards and 51 touchdowns while leading the Tigers to a 22-2 mark as a starting quarterback.

“Cael is a gem,” Farley said. “His best football is ahead of him. He is a great athlete. I’ve watched him growing up and is going to be able to compete for that starting punting position and able to do that in his first season.”

With the graduation of two of UNI’s top three pass catching targets – Jaylin James and Aaron Graham – Farley said Robinson will add depth to a young group that features 1,000-yard receiver Isaiah Weston.