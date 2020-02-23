UNI's defense locks down Southern Illinois in second half en route to win

“Guys had to rally, had to fight and they defended hard in the second half,” Jacobson said. “The game was decided when Ty got two offensive rebounds and put it back in and got fouled. That to me felt like, ‘OK, we’re going now.’”

A greater sense of urgency was visible early from a UNI defense that was torched early in its previous four games. The Panthers secured a string of stops from the tip and eight different players combined to knock down field goals for an offense that made 10 of its first 20 shots as UNI jumped out to a 24-11 lead.

After Southern Illinois held UNI to two points over the final 12 minutes of the first half to take a 34-26 lead into intermission, the duo of center Austin Phyfe and senior guard Isaiah Brown re-ignited the Panther offense.

Phyfe finished with a game-high 17 points and 18 rebounds and Brown tallied 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting. Phyfe’s rebounding total set a new single-game school record for UNI against a MVC opponent. Joe Breakenridge held the previous mark at 17 since a game against Evansville during the 2000-01 campaign.

Perhaps most impressive is the fact that 11 of Phyfe’s boards came on the offensive glass.

“He was on it from the get-go,” Jacobson said. “We missed a couple shots early and he went and got them.

“Eleven might not be all of the possessions that he kept alive. You think about the number of the second opportunities we got because of his flat-out effort, that’s a monster game by Phyfe.”

