UNI's defense locks down Southern Illinois in second half en route to win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Winning time was the theme that University of Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson played up entering Sunday’s game against Southern Illinois.
Lifestyle changes such as going to bed earlier, turning phones off earlier and getting up a few more shots during the day are part of the little things UNI’s veteran coach hopes will add up towards his program’s first Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship in a decade.
Effort on the court is the second part of winning time. Winning time plays could be found throughout UNI’s crucial 64-52 Senior Day victory in front of the second 6,497-fan McLeod sellout crowd this season.
UNI (22-5, 11-4) now sits one game up on two-time defending champion Loyola in the MVC title race, while Southern Illinois (16-12, 10-6) dropped into a third-place tie with Bradley. Two league games remain.
“Winning a championship is not a straight line,” Jacobson said after his team recovered from its first back-to-back losses of the season. “That’s not the way this works.
“We talked about moving the scouting report down the list and moving to the top of the list fight. Individual possessions, team possessions, fight.”
Tywhon Pickford exemplified UNI’s desire to fight for a championship when he rebounded two of his misses and ultimately finished through contact to put the Panthers up 10 points with eight minutes remaining. That play came within a 20-0 knockout run as UNI took control of the second half by flipping a 43-40 deficit at the 12:54 mark into a 60-43 lead on a pair of AJ Green free throws with 3:58 to play.
“Guys had to rally, had to fight and they defended hard in the second half,” Jacobson said. “The game was decided when Ty got two offensive rebounds and put it back in and got fouled. That to me felt like, ‘OK, we’re going now.’”
A greater sense of urgency was visible early from a UNI defense that was torched early in its previous four games. The Panthers secured a string of stops from the tip and eight different players combined to knock down field goals for an offense that made 10 of its first 20 shots as UNI jumped out to a 24-11 lead.
After Southern Illinois held UNI to two points over the final 12 minutes of the first half to take a 34-26 lead into intermission, the duo of center Austin Phyfe and senior guard Isaiah Brown re-ignited the Panther offense.
Phyfe finished with a game-high 17 points and 18 rebounds and Brown tallied 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting. Phyfe’s rebounding total set a new single-game school record for UNI against a MVC opponent. Joe Breakenridge held the previous mark at 17 since a game against Evansville during the 2000-01 campaign.
Perhaps most impressive is the fact that 11 of Phyfe’s boards came on the offensive glass.
“He was on it from the get-go,” Jacobson said. “We missed a couple shots early and he went and got them.
“Eleven might not be all of the possessions that he kept alive. You think about the number of the second opportunities we got because of his flat-out effort, that’s a monster game by Phyfe.”