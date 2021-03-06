UNI sees season come to a crashing, devastating halt

Northern Iowa athletics director David Harris took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the decision.

"I’m frustrated and angry that our student-athletes didn’t have an opportunity to play tonight," Harris tweeted. "That opportunity was earned. The conference statement speaks in part to my frustration. I can’t put into words the depth of my disappointment for these young men. They deserved better."

The miscommunication between the league and St. Louis health officials added to the Jacobson’s dismay, too.

“That hurt. Added to the frustration. Added to the disappointment,” Jacobson said. ”I wish I could tell you that it didn’t. That certainly made it worse. There is no other way to say it. That makes it even harder that it didn’t get taken care of on the front side.”

During his message to his team directly after the decision, UNI's coach talked about how much progress they made as a group while traversing through plenty of detours and bumps in the road.

“This has been a long year for everybody. We’re not asking for anyone to feel different,” Jacobson said. “We had a lot going on in addition to the bigger things and they found their way through it and got to a point we had played our best basketball the last two weeks.

“We were going into today’s game with a ton of confidence they had earned. That is what made it the hardest for me. Being with those guys every day and knowing all of the different things they had worked through to get to the point we were playing our best.”

