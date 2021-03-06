UNI sees season come to a crashing, devastating halt

A promising basketball season that hit one barrier after another came to a stunning end Friday for the University of Northern Iowa.
The Panthers were set to take on in-state rival Drake in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, but never took floor.
The MVC canceled the game due to a positive COVID-19 test result among a member of UNI's Tier 1 personnel. Subsequent contact tracing left the team without enough players to compete.
UNI's Tier 1 personnel all tested negative on Wednesday during the first series of nightly PCR tests at the Enterprise Center administered by Mercy Corporate Health in coordination with the MVC.
According to the league, UNI's positive result was discovered as part of Thursday evening's testing. The Panthers defeated Illinois State that night and advanced into Friday's quarterfinal round.
In a statement, the MVC noted, "Decisions relating to the safe navigation of tournament play are ultimately made by the St. Louis City’s board of health, which includes implementation of contact tracing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the City of St. Louis. Utilizing the City of St. Louis guidelines, contact tracing revealed that UNI did not have enough available players to compete."
Under MVC, C.D.C. and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines, contact tracing would not have prevented the Panthers from competing on Friday.
“UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament," MVC commissioner Doug Elgin said in a statement. "It should be noted that UNI followed those procedures during their participation in the event."
“However, the City of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that was in place. In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to C.D.C guidelines and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines."
The commissioner, set to retire at the end of the academic calendar, took responsibility for miscommunication with the city in which the league is headquartered.
“The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by the St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders," Elgin noted. "I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament."
The limited number of fans attempting to attend Friday's scheduled 5 p.m. game between UNI and Drake weren't informed of the cancellation until after they arrived at the arena. The MVC didn't release its full statement until 7:17 p.m.
Northern Iowa athletics director David Harris took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the decision.
"I’m frustrated and angry that our student-athletes didn’t have an opportunity to play tonight," Harris tweeted. "That opportunity was earned. The conference statement speaks in part to my frustration. I can’t put into words the depth of my disappointment for these young men. They deserved better."
The miscommunication between the league and St. Louis health officials added to the Jacobson’s dismay, too.
“That hurt. Added to the frustration. Added to the disappointment,” Jacobson said. ”I wish I could tell you that it didn’t. That certainly made it worse. There is no other way to say it. That makes it even harder that it didn’t get taken care of on the front side.”
During his message to his team directly after the decision, UNI's coach talked about how much progress they made as a group while traversing through plenty of detours and bumps in the road.
“This has been a long year for everybody. We’re not asking for anyone to feel different,” Jacobson said. “We had a lot going on in addition to the bigger things and they found their way through it and got to a point we had played our best basketball the last two weeks.
“We were going into today’s game with a ton of confidence they had earned. That is what made it the hardest for me. Being with those guys every day and knowing all of the different things they had worked through to get to the point we were playing our best.”