UNI women fall behind early, lose to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The UNI women's basketball team couldn't contain Missouri State's potent offense in the first half, digging a double-digit hole.

While the Panthers did a better job defensive in the second half, UNI couldn't dig out of the early hole as Missouri State remained undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference play with an 80-66 victory.

UNI falls to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the MVC. Missouri State is now 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the MVC.

UNI only shot 34.4 percent (21-of-61) in the game and had 17 turnovers. UNI held Missouri State under 40 percent shooting in the second half but the Bears shot 47.4 percent (9-of-19) and 47.1 percnet (8-of-17) in the second quarter to build the double-digit lead. Plus Missouri State only had seven turnovers 47 to 36, which included 11 offensive rebounds for 14 second-chance points. UNI only had three second-chance points.

Karli Rucker led UNI with 14 points and four assists in the loss and Abby Gerrits had 13 points off the bench. Bre Gunnels had nine rebounds and seven points and Heidi Hillyard had six rebounds and seven points off the bench.

