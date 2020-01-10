UNI women hold off Southern Illinois
View Comments
PANTHER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNI women hold off Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
Kristina Cavey

Cavey

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The UNI women's basketball team only scored nine points in the fourth quarter, but it was just enough to hold off Southern Illinois for a 60-57 win on Friday.

UNI went up 17-9 after the first quarter but gave up 26 points in the second quarter, allowing SIU to take a three-point lead at halftime. But UNI held SIU to nine points in the third quarter to take a six-point lead and the Panthers held on for the win.

UNI improves to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU falls to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the MVC.

UNI won despite only shooting 37.5 percent (21-of-56) but held SIU to 32.2 percent (19-of-59) from the field.

Kristina Cavey led UNI with 15 points and Karli Rucker had 14 points and three assists. Rose Simon-Ressler and Bre Gunnels each had six rebounds and Cynthia Wolf had seven points, five reobunds and three blocks.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News