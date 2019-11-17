UNI women snap 12-game losing streak to Iowa

“UNI played really well and they played really focused the whole way through,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Everything that we tried to do, I thought they found an answer for and made us pay.”

UNI’s depth shined.

Sophomore Kamryn Finley’s game and career-high 20 points paced a Panthers’ team that outscored Iowa’s reserves, 52-22. UNI won without a single point in 22 minutes from starting point guard Karli Rucker, who led the team with an average of 20 points through its previous three games.

“As I told these guys when we started this summer, we have the potential to have eight, nine start, don’t get caught up in that,” Warren said, assessing a team that she stated has more depth than any she’s coached. “Stay in the we mentality because when the opportunity presents itself, be prepared.

“It says a lot when you have the ability to come off the bench with a Kam Finley with Abby Gerrits, kids that can make plays and make shots, and know that when you go to your bench there’s not going to be a drop off. We’ve preached all along about balance, and I think you’re seeing that at its finest.”