UNI women top Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – UNI women's basketball went on a 16-0 fourth-quarter run and the Panthers outscored Iowa State 24-14 in the final frame to earn a 71-63 win over the Cyclones to close out non-conference play.
The win gave the Panthers a sweep of Iowa and Iowa State for the first time since the 1974-75 season and gives UNI consecutive wins over Iowa State for the first time since 1975-76. The Panthers also captured three wins over Power-Five teams for the first time in program history.
The Panthers scored first, but Iowa State built a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second period, the Cyclones extended the advantage to 25-19, but Kam Finley hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 25. The Panthers took a 33-32 lead on a Nicole Kroeger three-pointer with 2:17 to play in the second and UNI maintained a lead for the remainder of the half and much of the third.
UNI led 38-34 at the break, but Iowa State rallied to take a 49-47 lead on a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter.
Iowa State extended the lead to 55-47 with 8:29 to play, capping off an 11-0 run. UNI went on a 16-0 run with six straight points by Kristina Cavey followed by eight straight points by Karli Rucker and closed out with a bucket by Megan Maahs to put UNI up 63-55 with 2:37 to play.
Rucker hit two more buckets to extend the lead to 67-57 with 1:34 to play before Iowa State rallied. The Cyclones hit a pair of free throws and a three-pointer to cut the lead to 67-53, but that is as close as ISU would come. Cavey and Rucker hit free throws down the stretch and UNI picked up the eight-point win.
UNI was 23-65 (35.4%) from the field but were a stellar 17-18 (94.4%) from the charity stripe.
The Panthers had 16 offensive boards. UNI forced Iowa State into 21 turnovers.
Cavey notched her best game to date in a Panther uniform with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. She was 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Rucker scored a season-high 25 points. Kam Finley scored 11 points in the game.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 22 points. ISU was 22-58 (37.9%) from the field and only12-20 (60%) from the free-throw line.
The win moves UNI to 8-3 on the season. UNI closes out non-conference play with the most non-conference wins in program history, surpassing the 1998-99 team that went 7-1 before league action.