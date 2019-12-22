UNI women top Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – UNI women's basketball went on a 16-0 fourth-quarter run and the Panthers outscored Iowa State 24-14 in the final frame to earn a 71-63 win over the Cyclones to close out non-conference play.

The win gave the Panthers a sweep of Iowa and Iowa State for the first time since the 1974-75 season and gives UNI consecutive wins over Iowa State for the first time since 1975-76. The Panthers also captured three wins over Power-Five teams for the first time in program history.

The Panthers scored first, but Iowa State built a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second period, the Cyclones extended the advantage to 25-19, but Kam Finley hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 25. The Panthers took a 33-32 lead on a Nicole Kroeger three-pointer with 2:17 to play in the second and UNI maintained a lead for the remainder of the half and much of the third.

UNI led 38-34 at the break, but Iowa State rallied to take a 49-47 lead on a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter.

Iowa State extended the lead to 55-47 with 8:29 to play, capping off an 11-0 run. UNI went on a 16-0 run with six straight points by Kristina Cavey followed by eight straight points by Karli Rucker and closed out with a bucket by Megan Maahs to put UNI up 63-55 with 2:37 to play.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}