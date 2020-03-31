UNI's Briley Moore will be ready

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eventually, he headed to the lockerroom.

“When we got back there my adrenaline started to wear off and I was in a lot more pain, started to realize how severe it might be,” Moore said. “I went back out on the field knowing how severe it was, but because of the game we were in and how well the team was playing I acted like it was nothing.

“I just wanted to do my part from the sidelines and coach the guys up to get that win. They played amazing.”

UNI ended up losing 29-26 in triple overtime, and by that Monday the Panthers knew that their preseason all-American tight end was going to be out for an extended period of time with a shoulder fracture.

“At first they were not sure how to go after it because they really didn’t see that type of injury in athletes, but mostly in people involved in high impact car accidents,” Moore said.

It was a tough blow for the Blue Springs, Mo., native who has 83 career catches for 1,116 yards.