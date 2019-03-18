ST. LOUIS - South Dakota State's Mike Daum was named a Third Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association, announced Monday.
Daum has led the Jackrabbit all season with a double-double average of 25.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, shooting 51 percent from the field with 64 3-pointers. He is one of three players nationally averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game (and the only one over 25 and 10). As well, the Kimball, Nebraska native has dished 56 assists on the year and is playing 33.1 minutes per contest.
The three-time Summit League Player of the Year now has 3,042 career points and is just the 10th player in NCAA Division I history to score 3,000 points.
While this is his first USBWA All-American honor, Daum also earned Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention nods the last two seasons.
The USBWA has named an All-America team since its founding season of 1956-57. Traditionally, ten players have been honored, divided into a first and second team beginning in the 1984-85 season. For the first time, the USBWA has formally expanded its All-America selections to 15 players on three teams. For the 1997-98 season, the USBWA did select 15 players on three teams.
South Dakota State is in action Tuesday in the NIT's first round, taking on Texas. The Jackrabbits and Longhorns tip at 8 p.m. on ESPN from Austin, Texas.