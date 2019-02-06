VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota’s haul in December’s early football signing period added mainly offensive and defensive linemen to the Coyotes’ fold.
On Wednesday, USD Coach Bob Nielson announced the signing of two running backs, a wide receiver and linebacker. In addition, Nielson said five additional players have accepted an offer of admissions and plan to join the program.
And, former Waterloo West High School teammates Devon Moore and Sam Gerst have transferred from Iowa State and Ellsworth Community College, respectively, and already begun taking classes.
The 11 additions on Wednesday coupled with 15 in December brings the 2019 signing class to 26 student-athletes.
Travis Theis put up some monster numbers at Pratt (Kansas) High School, rushing for 6,744 yards and 101 touchdowns. He led his team to a state title in 2016 and runner-up finish last fall and was named the Kansas All-Classes Offensive Player of the Year.
The versatile Theis played quarterback as a freshman and senior and running back as a sophomore and junior. The 5-11, 205-pounder ran 230 times for 2,608 yards and 43 touchdowns and passed for nearly 1,000 yards in his senior season.
Makiya Caesar is the other running back signed on Wednesday. Also listed at 5-11 and 205 pounds, the Newark, New Jersey, native played at Butler Community College in Kansas last fall.
Linebacker Jason Simon-Ressler (6-3, 220) played at Western Dubuque High School, accumulating 86 tackles with five sacks and 15 for loss for the Iowa Class 3A state runners-up last season.
The fourth signee on Wednesday was Billy Conaway, a 6-1, 210-pound wide receiver from Shawnee, Kansas. He caught 33 passes for 734 yards and nine touchdowns for Shawnee Mission North High School last fall.
Among those accepting offers of admission was Colton Harberts, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound offensive lineman from Dike-New Hartford. His team was ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 1A all season and was ranked No. 1 before falling to West Sioux 52-38 in a wild state championship at the UNI-Dome in early November.
Quarterback Hayden Eckern (Chicago, Ill.), offensive lineman Noah Alling (Whitefish Bay, Wis.), defensive lineman Lucas Becker (Blaine, Minn.) and long snapper Joe Mather (St. Paul, Minn.) also accepted offers of admission.
Moore, the Iowa State transfer, committed to ISU shortly after Matt Campbell was named head coach in 2015. However, because of an injury and the fact that he was buried deep in the depth chart at quarterback, he opted to leave the team.
The 6-4, 225-pound Moore passed for 2,331 yards while completing 62.6 percent of his passes at Waterloo West in 2016.
Nick Gaes, a 6-4, 235-pound linebacker from Alta-Aurelia High School, signed a national letter of intent with South Dakota in December.