VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota head men’s basketball coach Todd Lee is pleased to announce the addition of Kanon Koster, a transfer from Nebraska-Kearney.
Koster, who will have to sit out 2019-20 due to NCAA transfer rules, will have three years of eligibility remaining when he steps on the hardwood of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in 2020-21.
A native of Kearney, Nebraska, Koster led the Lopers as a true freshman with 16.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He started 26 of UNK’s 28 games averaging a team-best 32.8 minutes. He tallied season highs of 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.