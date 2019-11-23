USD beats SDSU for 1st time since 2000

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota football team ended the season on a high note.
USD scored 14 third-quarter points that helped the Coyotes beat South Dakota State 24-21 Saturday at the DakotaDome, ending the Coyotes’ season with a 5-7 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Coyotes quarterback Austin Simmons had a hand in the final two touchdowns for the Coyotes.
With 9 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Simmons ran the ball in from two yards out, and that play ended a 75-yard drive that lasted 2:10. The big play of that drive came on a 44-yard pass from Simmons to Kody Case.
Later in the third, Simmons found Brett Samson from 21 yards out that capped a 9-play, 83-yard drive.
The Jackrabbits opened up the scoring with a Keaton Heide 2-yard pass to Kallan Hart midway through the third quarter.
USD scored 10 points in the second quarter. Mason Lorber hit a 39-yard field goal 6 seconds into the stanza, then with 8 seconds before halftime, Simmons found Samson from the 1-yard line on a fourth-and-goal play.
The Coyotes got good field position on that drive when Isaiah McDaniels forced Jaxon Janke to fumble the football, and Mark Collins recovered the loose ball for USD at the SDSU 34.
You have free articles remaining.
The Coyotes got to the 10-yard-line with 41 seconds left in the half, and got down to the 1 on a Simmons 5-yard run and a 4-yard run by Travis Theis.
Each team called a timeout before the fourth-down play, but Simmons found Samson in the middle of the end zone to make the score 10-7 at the half.
SDSU scored with 13:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, as Luke Sellers caught an 8-yard pass in the end zone from Heide.
Simmons was 20-for-32 and he had 252 passing yards. He threw an interception. Simmons was also the Coyotes’ leading rusher, as he had 47 net yards on 16 tries.
Canaan Brooks had 37 yards on 11 carries, and Theis had 32 yards on 10 carries.
Kody Case caught five passes for 111 yards, and Samson had six catches for 71 yards.
Jack Cochrane led the Coyotes with 11 total tackles, including seven solo. He also had two tackles for loss for 7 yards, and a sack.
Elijah Reed had 10 tackles.
Heide, meanwhile, was 26-for-35 for 208 yards, but the Coyotes defense sacked Heide four times.
Mikey Daniel was the Jackrabbits’ leading rusher with 125 yards.