USD beats SDSU for 1st time since 2000

The Coyotes got good field position on that drive when Isaiah McDaniels forced Jaxon Janke to fumble the football, and Mark Collins recovered the loose ball for USD at the SDSU 34.

The Coyotes got to the 10-yard-line with 41 seconds left in the half, and got down to the 1 on a Simmons 5-yard run and a 4-yard run by Travis Theis.

Each team called a timeout before the fourth-down play, but Simmons found Samson in the middle of the end zone to make the score 10-7 at the half.

SDSU scored with 13:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, as Luke Sellers caught an 8-yard pass in the end zone from Heide.

Simmons was 20-for-32 and he had 252 passing yards. He threw an interception. Simmons was also the Coyotes’ leading rusher, as he had 47 net yards on 16 tries.

Canaan Brooks had 37 yards on 11 carries, and Theis had 32 yards on 10 carries.

Kody Case caught five passes for 111 yards, and Samson had six catches for 71 yards.