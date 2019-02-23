BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota built a double-digit lead at halftime, leading rival South Dakota State by 11 points.
But the Coyotes couldn't slow down SDSU's offense in the second half. The Jackrabbits shot 55.6 percent (15-of-27) in the second half and scored 50 points.
After a 55-point first half, USD couldn't match that same production in the second half with only 34 points. That allowed SDSU to come back as the Jackrabbits beat USD 94-89 on Saturday.
USD fell to 11-16 overall and 5-9 in the Summit. SDSU improved to 23-7 overall and 13-2 in the Summit.
Cody Kelley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and four assists for USD in the loss. Triston Simpson had 19 points and three assists and Trey Burch-Manning hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Tyler Peterson had 14 points and Logan Power hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points off the bench. Stanley Umude had seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Armstrong had five assists.
Mike Daum was 9-of-10 from the free throw line and finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Tevin King was 10-of-15 from the field and finished with 22 points, four assists and four steals. Skyler Flatten hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. David Jenkins had 11 points and Owen King had eight points and three assists.