AMES, Iowa -- Eastern Kentucky scored five runs in the second inning to take the lead and held on the rest of the way to defeat South Dakota 7-2 in an elimination game at the NISC softball regional Friday.
The start of the game was delayed almost two hours and after just two outs were recorded in the top of the first inning, play was again halted for nearly three hours.
When play resumed, USD starting pitcher Dustie Durham walked two batters before ending the Eastern Kentucky first inning but her struggles continued into the second frame. After retiring the first batter, the Colonels got a single a walk and USD coach Robert Wagner turned to Alexis Devers to take over in the circle.
Eastern Kentucky was unfazed with the first six batters reaching by either single or walk. The five-run outburst gave Eastern Kentucky pitcher Murphy McRoberts plenty of room to work with as she silenced the Coyotes until they scored twice in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Camille Fowler and Alyssa Fernandez.
Iowa State stayed unbeaten in the regional after defeating South Dakota State 7-2 later Friday. Eastern Kentucky and Purdue with face off in an elimination game today at 9 a.m.
The loss ends South Dakota's season with a 33-28 record, which ties for the third most wins in program history.