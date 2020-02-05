USD football completes signing class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota landed its largest class ever in the early signing period, signing 20 players to national letters and bringing in seven more who accepted offers of admission.

“We needed to add some depth in the defensive backfield so we signed a number of defensive backs, but also overall depth throughout the position groups,” Nielson said. “We added some offensive skill players, particularly with this second grouping, and a lot of our first wave signings addressed the needs upfront on both the offensive and defensive lines.”

The 6-foot, 215-pound Lawrence, who played at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, is a fast athlete and the latest in a long line of USD running back recruits from the Sunshine State.

“He’s a guy who can run and a guy who can fit into our program with what he’ll be able to bring and how much he will develop down the road,” Nielson said. “Cedar Falls has an outstanding program and Emmert comes from a football family, his grandfather and uncle are coaches. He has a big frame (6-5, 235) and is a guy who is really going to fill out and become a good player at the college level.”

The 27 athletes who joined the program in December represent 13 different states. Overall, a total of 18 offensive and 16 defensive players will join the Coyote program beginning in the fall of 2020.