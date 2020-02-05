USD football completes signing class

VERMILLION, S.D. – With the heavy lifting done during the early signing period in December, University of South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson completed his 2020 recruiting class by signing three players to national letters of intent Wednesday.
Nielson said back in December when he announced 27 new additions that his class was nearly completed.
On national signing day Wednesday, USD inked running back Shomari Lawrence from Pompano Beach, Florida, tight end Jacob Remmert from Cedar Falls, Iowa, and defensive back Nate Valcarel from Greenfield, Wisconsin.
“We feel real good about the whole group,” Nielson said. “The majority of our class was signed in December and another handful of guys (today) we think fills in all of the cracks where we needed some help or some more depth.
“We’re very excited about the group and the quality of what this group will do for the future of our program.”
Four more athletes accepted offers of admission to South Dakota and plan to join the football program.
They are in-state products Jacob Cheeseman (Salem, S.D.) and Bridger Nesbit (Rapid City, S.D.) – a pair of receivers – along with defensive back Ike Richards from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and kicker Reed Shea from Bettendorf, Iowa.
South Dakota landed its largest class ever in the early signing period, signing 20 players to national letters and bringing in seven more who accepted offers of admission.
“We needed to add some depth in the defensive backfield so we signed a number of defensive backs, but also overall depth throughout the position groups,” Nielson said. “We added some offensive skill players, particularly with this second grouping, and a lot of our first wave signings addressed the needs upfront on both the offensive and defensive lines.”
The 6-foot, 215-pound Lawrence, who played at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, is a fast athlete and the latest in a long line of USD running back recruits from the Sunshine State.
“He’s a guy who can run and a guy who can fit into our program with what he’ll be able to bring and how much he will develop down the road,” Nielson said. “Cedar Falls has an outstanding program and Emmert comes from a football family, his grandfather and uncle are coaches. He has a big frame (6-5, 235) and is a guy who is really going to fill out and become a good player at the college level.”
The 27 athletes who joined the program in December represent 13 different states. Overall, a total of 18 offensive and 16 defensive players will join the Coyote program beginning in the fall of 2020.
“On signing day you get good people that are good football players, then it’s about developing them in the framework of your program,” Nielson said. “How they can go from being an outstanding high school player to an outstanding college player.
“I think we have some guys in this group who could contribute early on. You need some of those guys in every recruiting group and I think we got that with this class at a number of the positions. That’s how you develop a consistent program, having guys who are developing constantly within the framework of your team.”
South Dakota loses just nine seniors off a team that won two of its last three games, including the first victory over in-state rival South Dakota State since 2000 in the season finale. USD is just three seasons removed from an FCS playoff appearance.