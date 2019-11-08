USD football hosts Youngstown State

“We left a lot of points on the board in the third quarter,” South Dakota Coach Bob Nielson said. “We had a couple drives deep in their territory and all you do is come out of it with a field goal. Then when they got a touchdown they got a little momentum coming back.

“We make a couple mistakes defensively and all of a sudden it’s a ball game. We responded to it, came back offensively to score twice and take the lead and then just couldn’t hold on the last minute like we needed to.”

What made last week’s loss even harder to take was the fact that Western Illinois hadn’t won a game all season and hadn’t generated much offense.

“I thought we defended them well in the first half but they came out and started throwing the ball a lot more in the second half,” Nielson said. “We gave up too many yards through the air and too many conversions when we had opportunities to get off the field. That part of the day was certainly disappointing that we didn’t some stops in the second half when we needed to.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite no wins to show for it, the Coyotes continue to click offensively. Austin Simmons still leads the conference in passing and needs 18 yards to reach 6,000 for his career. Kai Henry has back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, the first Coyote since 2015 to accomplish that feat.