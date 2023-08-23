VERMILLION, S.D. — A 1-3 start to the 2022 did not set a good tone for what amounted to be a 3-8 campaign for the University of South Dakota Coyotes.

USD is aiming much higher in 2023.

And putting their best foot forward early is the best change the Coyotes have at changing their fortune.

"We have to build confidence in ourselves," said defensive back Myles Harden, who was named to Hero Sports' all-sophomore team last season despite only seeing action in half of the Coyotes' games. "We have to come out and prove to ourselves that we can compete."

One aspect that South Dakota feels is in its favor is that sophomore Aidan Bouman is set as starting quarterback for which new offensive coordinator Josh Davis to build around.

"It's been an awesome experience," Bouman said. "(Coach Davis) knows what he's talking about and all the guys on offense have bought in."

Aidan Bouman University of South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman throws a pass during a Aug. 9 practice in Vermillion.

Bouman played six games last season (four starts) and completed 80 of 132 pass attempts with just one interception, eight touchdowns and nearly 900 yards.

He's complimented by returning running back Travis Theis, who is back for his junior season after leading the Coyotes in rushing with over 800 yards in 2022.

At receiver, South Dakota is relatively young and unproven, but the Coyotes hope a group of young skill position players can gel behind the second-year signal-caller.

But the offensive success may start with the bodies up front, where the Coyotes feel they can compete against anyone.

"Travis provides great leadership in the running back room," said head coach Bob Nielson. "Our line allows him to use his athleticism. We return our interior guys at center and guard. At tackle, we're a little younger ... but there are guys there that have had great springs."

South Dakota's defensive captains feel the unit has gotten bigger, faster and meaner over the offseason as the three-win season of yesteryear provided some fuel to get through offseason workouts.

"Defensively, we're deeper than we've been and we've built a real physical football team up front," said Nielson. "Those are guys we're going to lean on."

The defense also has some local talent in freshman Beckett DeJean from OABCIG in the secondary, junior linebacker Nick Gaes, an Alta-Aurelia alum, as well as Northwestern College transfer Parker Fryar. An NAIA All-American at linebacker, Fryar anchored the defense for the Raiders' national championship team.

beckett dejean South Dakota defensive back Beckett DeJean, a freshman from OABCIG, watches practice during a water break during the Coyotes' Aug. 9 practice …

"It's just been the matter of learning a new system," said Gaes. "I've very excited to get going here at South Dakota. Both teams I've been a part of have had a singular goal to win as many games as possible."

"It's been a big adjustment from high school," DeJean said. "But i just tried to dive into the playbook and push myself every day. It's just about us. I don't know how much I'll expect to play right away, but I want to push myself and my teammates."

And with the return of senior linebackers Stephen Hillis and Brock Mogensen, who each had over 100 tackles in 2022, the Coyotes are stout in the middle of their defense.

"It's great to get back out there with the guys," Hillis said. "We didn't do great last year, but we worked all summer to change that this season.

"That season is fresh in everybody's mind."

Nick Gaes University of South Dakota linebacker Nick Gaes goes through a drill during the Coyotes' practice in Vermillion, S.D., on Aug. 9, 2023.