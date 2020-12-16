USD inks 13 in early football signing class

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson is a face-to-face guy.
Nielson likes to sit down with recruits and their families so they can look him in the eye and understand what the long-time coach is all about.
However, Nielson has been unable to do that during this recruiting period since the NCAA hasn't allowed those visits since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That was really, I think, the hardest thing about this cycle, doing it on Zoom and such," Nielson said over a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. "We worked through that challenge and I hope to never have to do that again."
Despite the challenges, which included not being able to watch players in person, relying on film and Zoom or Facetime calls, Nielson and his staff received 13 National Letters of Intent during the early football signing day on Wednesday.
"For the first time in my career, we signed a class where you had very little personal contact," Nielson said. "I am proud of my staff for putting together a high-quality class that is going to come in and add to our football team to shape a championship future. ... (This class) represents a lot of very talented young men and they are going to bring unique skill sets to our program and I am excited to work with them with my staff to help them develop as college football players and students."
The inability to have the recruits on campus also took away a new major recruiting tool for the program since USD has new locker rooms and a player lounge after the recent renovations to the Dakota Dome.
"It would've been nice if we could've shown those things in person," Nielson said. "None of our recruits got to see the locker room or the lounge because of the dead period. All they saw were images."
Because of the pandemic, Nielson and his staff relied on some past relationships.
Part of the 13-player recruiting class is offensive lineman Sam Kohls from Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School (S.D.). His brother, Ben, is a freshman offensive lineman at USD.
Antonio Outler, a three-star recruit, is a running back from Palm Beach Lakes High School in Florida, which produced during USD players Jakari Starling, Vincent Starling and Jailen Holman.
Nielson said those past relationships, which helped land the current recruits, are built on trust.
"There has to be a level of trust there, especially when recruiting Florida. (That program) produces Division I players and we have a few players from that school who are having a great experience here," Nielson said. "It's a high level of trust. They are going a long way to go to South Dakota, which is a great thing. Those relationships were important in this recruiting class."
Outler is one of five recruits from Florida, which also features defensive lineman Earl Miller Jr., another three-star recruit.
Nielson and his staff stayed mostly in the Midwest, though, with two players each from South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin and one player each from Iowa, Kansas and Michigan.
While those states are easy to travel to, the USD coaching staff had to rely on film this recruiting class because of the NCAA rules during the pandemic.
One member of the class, offensive lineman Hunter Push, didn't have any film from this past season since he played at Omaha North and the Omaha Public Schools didn't have a 2020 football season.
Nielson said his staff looked at film a little differently this year.
"That evaluation component was really, really important. So we did things differently in how we evaluated video to make sure it was a good," Nielson said. "When you don't have the opportunity to see people in summer camps, to go to games, it does make it more challenging. That's where I give credit to the staff. They did a good job of communicating with the coaches and the student-athletes to make sure all of the boxes were checked from the way they played to the type of person they were."
USD signed four offensive linemen with Kohls, Caden Ellingson, Gerrit Poncius (Buffalo, Minnesota), and Push along with four wide receivers with Matteo Bonnin (Hudson, Wisconsin), Makai Lovett (Miami, Florida), Jack Martens (Cumberland, Wisconsin) and Javion Phelps (Orlando, Florida).
USD also added defensive lineman Danny Browdy and Dominic Caggiano, linebackers Nyle Dickel, Matt Medill and Austin Rosetta and kicker Stephen Rusnak.
Nielson plans to sign a few more recruits in February but it will be a small class since most of the USD seniors have expressed interest in coming back next year because of the NCAA's waiver of an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
