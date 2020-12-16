USD inks 13 in early football signing class

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson is a face-to-face guy.

Nielson likes to sit down with recruits and their families so they can look him in the eye and understand what the long-time coach is all about.

However, Nielson has been unable to do that during this recruiting period since the NCAA hasn't allowed those visits since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was really, I think, the hardest thing about this cycle, doing it on Zoom and such," Nielson said over a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. "We worked through that challenge and I hope to never have to do that again."

Despite the challenges, which included not being able to watch players in person, relying on film and Zoom or Facetime calls, Nielson and his staff received 13 National Letters of Intent during the early football signing day on Wednesday.