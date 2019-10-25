VERMILLION, S.D. – Mistakes helped end South Dakota’s three-game football win streak and now the Coyotes return home to try and start another streak.
USD, 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after a 42-27 loss at Northern Iowa last Saturday, entertains Southern Illinois (3-4, 1-2).
Kickoff is two hours later than usual at 4 p.m. inside the DakotaDome.
The Coyotes committed six turnovers and failed to convert on a couple of fourth-down opportunities in Northern Iowa territory. USD led 24-21 at halftime but gave up a pair of long touchdown passes in the third quarter in its first conference setback.
“In the end we have to protect the football better,” South Dakota Coach Bob Nielson said. “We’re not a team that’s turned the ball over a lot and to do that on Saturday is certainly correctable.
“Give Northern Iowa credit, they made a couple of big plays but we didn’t execute the way that we wanted to. UNI is a team that has demonstrated that they’re going to make a big play or two, but to give them the number that we did and otherwise play very well defensively was a big issue on Saturday.”
Austin Simmons remains the leading passer in the MVFC with 1,948 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also the Coyotes’ second-leading rusher and has run for three scores.
“We moved the ball consistently against a really good defensive football team,” Nielson said. “We had opportunities to put more points on the board and in those kinds of games you have to take advantage of all those opportunities.
“We had first-and-goal inside the 10 in the third quarter and actually had a play that got to the end zone but it was called back because of a holding penalty. A couple of those fourth-quarter drives when we needed touchdowns we didn’t convert fourth-down situations. We knew we were going to have to play really close to our best and we didn’t do that.”
UNI used four big plays on offense – three of them passes from Will McElvain to Isaiah Weston – to overtake the Coyotes in the second half. Tyler Hoosman had just 20 rushing yards entering the final play of the third quarter, but ran for 93 yards on 14 carries in the fourth quarter. UNI was the first FCS team to run for more than 83 yards against USD this season.
Southern Illinois is coming off a 35-10 upset of Youngstown State. Redshirt freshman Javon Williams – the Salukis’ leading rusher – ran for a score, passed for a score and caught a touchdown pass.
The Coyotes trailed SIU 17-10 at halftime in Carbondale, Illinois, last season but scored 21 points in the third quarter en route to a 31-24 victory that was the 200th of Nielson’s coaching career.
South Dakota has won both games it has played against the Salukis in the DakotaDome, including 42-0 in 2017 when Simmons came off the bench early to replace an injured Chris Streveler and threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think our guys are upset the way that game last week slipped out of our hands and could have ended up much differently,” Nielson said. “Our guys want to get back home and put a full performance together and that’s what we’re going to need to do this week.”
Senior defensive end Darin Greenfield (Sheldon, Iowa) became NCAA Division I’s all-time active leader in tackles for loss with a program-record 51.0. Greenfield leads the Coyotes with 4.0 sacks and is 4.0 shy of the school’s all-time record of 27.0.
Southern Illinois’ starting quarterback Stone Labanowitz hasn’t played since suffering an injury in week three, but is working to return to action. Kare Lyles has averaged 188 yards in four starts with five touchdowns while Williams Jr., D.J. Davis and Romeir Elliott each have a 100-yard rushing performance.
“They’re a team a lot like Northern Iowa defensively, very experienced and a physical defensive front,” Nielson said. “They did a great job defending Youngstown. They built an early lead then got after them defensively. It’s a team you have to stay on schedule against to be effective.
“Offensively they do a lot of things. They want to run the football and have a lot of different ways that they do that, whether it’s using a wildcat formation to attacking on the perimeter with a lot of jet sweeps so you have to get your arms around their schemes and be able to execute and tackle well.”
Twelve different Salukis have registered sacks for a team that ranks seventh nationally. Defensive end Anthony Knighton and safety Jeremy Chinn are All-Valley performers.
USD plays three of its remaining five games at home. It is at Western Illinois next week before hosting Youngstown State – a surprising 0-3 in conference play. After a trip to defending FCS national champion North Dakota State, the Coyotes wrap it up at home against in-state rival South Dakota State.