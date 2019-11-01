VERMILLION, S.D. – Losing at home is tough enough to take, but the manner in which the South Dakota Coyotes performed in their latest Missouri Valley Football Conference setback is equally as disappointing.
The Coyotes fell victim to big plays and costly mistakes in a 48-28 loss to Southern Illinois at the DakotaDome last Saturday. It was the second consecutive loss by USD (3-5, 2-2) after putting together a three-game win streak.
“Turnovers are a big part of football and when you turn it over a bunch you aren’t going to win many games,” South Dakota Coach Bob Nielson said. “That combined with some of the big plays on the ground that we gave up were big factors in the way the score ended up on Saturday.”
USD, which plays at winless Western Illinois (0-8, 0-4) Saturday, has committed 11 turnovers and allowed 15 plays of 20 yards or more in its last two games. The Coyotes totaled 10 turnovers in their first six games but have thrown six interceptions and fumbled five times in its last two contests.
Southern Illinois turned four of the five turnovers into touchdowns. USD’s defense had allowed a combined 16 plays of 20-plus yards to five FCS foes but has given up a combined 15 such plays in the last two weeks.
“Give Southern Illinois some credit, they’re a good rushing team and came into the game as one of the top rushing teams in the league,” Nielson said. “The thing we did poorly is we gave up too many chunk rushing plays. The 65-yard play on the second play was an example of a play where we had the ball tackled for what should have been a one-yard loss. We had three guys unblocked at the point of contact and all three of them missed the tackle and the next thing you know he’s 65 yards downfield.
“I don’t think we tackled quite as well as we have in recent games. When you miss tackles you’re going to give up yards. The 50-yard run they had on third-and-short we had committed everybody to the run and they gave us the wildcat formation which changes a lot of how you have to fit plays and we misfit it. When you have a guy misfit it you don’t have a second level of defense to knock it down. You look at those two plays alone that’s 120 yards rushing we gave up and you whack those off their total and it’s a much different looking rushing total. But every play counts, you can’t play good defense for 55 plays and not play good defense for five or six plays.”
Junior linebacker Jack Cochrane had an outstanding game against the Salukis, registering a career-high 17 tackles. Cochrane echoed the sentiment that the big plays were just a matter of execution.
“We got four games left on our schedule against four good teams,” Cochrane said. “There’s no room to lay over and sulk. We’re a good defense, we’ve shown that. We weren’t on Saturday but we know what we can do, we know what we’re capable of. We’re going to have to dig deep and show some heart these last four games.”
That begins with Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Hanson Field in Macomb, Illinois against a team that has lost six of its eight games by double digits.
Aside from the turnovers, the USD offense was able to move the ball well against Southern Illinois. Kai Henry rushed for a career-high 118 yards and Caleb Vander Esch had a career-best nine catches and a touchdown.
“We moved the ball well, the problem is when five of your possessions end in turnovers against a good football team. You’re probably only getting 12 or 13 possessions at the most and when you turn the ball over on 40 percent of those it’s hard to keep pace with a good offensive football team,” Nielson said. “We have to eliminate that. A couple of those turnovers were in Southern Illinois territory where we took away a couple of scoring opportunities so we’re shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit but we feel like we’ve been able to move the ball with some consistency the last four or five weeks.”
Nielson coached at Western Illinois for three seasons before coming to USD, where he’s now in his fourth season at the helm.
“The one thing we know full well is how difficult a place that is to play,” Nielson said. “They play hard all the time, but have been snakebitten by turnovers themselves and had opportunities to win a couple games. They’re a capable team like anybody in our league and if you don’t play your best football you get beat. And we certainly haven’t been playing our best football the last two weeks.”
Western Illinois lost 59-14 at Youngstown State last week. South Dakota hosts Youngstown next Saturday.