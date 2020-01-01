USD men blow double-digit lead, lose to Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- South Dakota took a 12-point lead into halftime only to see Purdue Fort Wayne storm back to earn a 70-59 win in the Mastodons’ Summit League opener Wednesday inside the Gates Sports Center.

PFW (8-8, 1-0 Summit), led by Brian Patrick and Jarred Godfrey, hit eight 3-pointers and shot 55 percent in the second half to erase a 35-23 deficit at the intermission. Godrey had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting including three triples. Patrick finished with five 3-pointers and scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half. The Mastodons made 11 triples in all on 27 attempts.

South Dakota (9-7, 0-2) got six three-pointers and 22 points from Tyler Hagedorn but dropped its fourth straight. Hagedorn also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Stanley Umude chipped in 17 points but was 5-of-14 from the field. The Coyotes shot 31 percent in the second half and 35 percent overall.

Matt Holba hit two 3’s and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Mastodons, who had 10 offensive rebounds and earned a 44-29 edge on the boards overall. Big man Dylan Carl, limited to three minutes in the first half due to two fouls, was a difference-maker defensively in the second half.