USD men break century mark in win over Peru State

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota men's basketball team shot 67.2 percent from the field in a 106-45 win over Peru State on Tuesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.
You have free articles remaining.
USD improves to 17-8 on the season. The Coyotes scored 48 points before halftime for a 28-point lead.
USD shot 67.2 percent (41-of-61) and hit 13 3-pointers as they forced Peru State to shooting 33.3 percent (17-of-51) from the field. USD also turned 28 Peru State turnovers into 42 points and scored 54 points in the paint.
Cody Kelley scored a career-high 27 points as he hit six 3-pointers and added seven steals. Stanley Umude followed with 16 points and Tasos Kamateros had a career-high 15 points off the bench. Tyler Hagedorn added 14 points and seven rebounds and Triston Simpson had five assists. Tyler Peterson and Hunter Goodrick both had four assists each.