VERMILLION, S.D. – A seven-minute scoring drought was too much for the South Dakota Coyotes to overcome in a 65-59 men’s basketball loss to Western Illinois Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Things looked good for the Coyotes when Triston Simpson made two free throws with 10:52 left in the game, giving the hosts a 50-39 lead.
Then came a dry spell of major proportions.
South Dakota went seven minutes without scoring and in the meantime, the Leathernecks reeled off 16 unanswered points, surging in front 55-50. In that span, the Coyotes had 11 possessions, missing 10 shots and committing a turnover.
Despite the debacle, USD still had its chances to win.
A layup by Simpson and 3-pointer by Cody Kelley tied it at 55-55 and after the teams traded free throws, it was deadlocked at 56-56 with 2:14 showing on the clock.
Kobe Webster, who had an otherwise nondescript outing, turned out to be the hero for Western Illinois. He drove to the hoop for a go-ahead layup with 1:44 left and after a missed 3-pointer by the Coyotes, milked the shot clock to the final seconds before nailing a step back 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Game, set and match.
“We had good looks, I thought, but just couldn’t knock them down,” South Dakota Coach Todd Lee said. “Offensively, the biggest thing for us was shooting 37 percent at home. It’s our fourth game in 10 days but that’s no excuse, guys have to get tough and step up and make shots.”
Trey Burch-Manning scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half and South Dakota had a 31-26 lead at intermission. The Coyotes then scored the first seven points of the second half on a 3-pointer by Kelley and two Tyler Peterson hoops, garnering their biggest advantage of 12 points.
“I don’t think we were locked completely in the second half, myself included” said Simpson, who tallied a game-high 17 points. “I think we get a little too comfortable and you’re not going to win any game going seven or eight minutes without scoring the basketball.
“It’s things we can control but it’s kind of getting old. We just talked about this in the locker room, we have to start finishing games.”
The loss was the third in four games for South Dakota, which is 9-12 overall and closed the first half of the Summit League schedule with a 3-5 mark. It was, however, coming off a 70-56 road win at North Dakota on Wednesday.
“If you watched or played in that game you should be pumped up and be better than that because that’s pretty embarrassing performances by all of us. There were some stretches where people played good but nobody put together an overall good game.”
Keep in mind, South Dakota has been ravaged by injuries and once again utilized only seven players. Well, eight if you count Dan Jech, who played one minute. They’re also an undersized group that had to contend Western Illinois 7-footer Brandon Gilbeck, as well as other taller players.
Burch-Manning – the team’s senior leader – returned to action in the North Dakota game after missing the previous four because of a foot injury. Slowly but surely more guys will get healthy, but Lee said a loss like this at home was especially painful.
“To have an 11-point lead at home in the second half, you have to close those out, you can’t give those away,” Lee said. “So this is probably the most disappointing loss of the season. We just went on the road and won a game and then come home and lose. You have to defend your home court.
“I thought we were in position to do it, we just backed down in the second half and stopped making shots and they made that run.”
Western Illinois (8-13, 3-5) got a four-point play during its 16-0 run when Webster (13 points) made a layup and Gilbeck was fouled at the same time, converting both free throws. That pulled the Leathernecks within one and they took a 55-50 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Ben Pyle (15 points) and Isaac Johnson.
The good news for the Coyotes is that Saturday began a stretch of five of nine games at home. Their next two games, though, are at Fort Wayne on Wednesday and against Nebraska-Omaha Feb. 7 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.