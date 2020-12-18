USD men drop home contest to Drake

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Drake shot 47 percent from the field and made 20 of 29 from the free-throw line to spoil South Dakota men’s basketball’s home opener Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Bulldogs, still unbeaten at 7-0, defeated the Coyotes for the second time this season, this one a 75-57 decision behind a 25-point, five-assist performance from guard Roman Penn.

South Dakota, falling to 1-6, was paced by Stanley Umude with 14 points while A.J. Plitzuweit had 12 and Xavier Fuller 11.

Drake scored the final eight points of the first half, turning a narrow two-point advantage into a 37-27 halftime edge. Then, the guests, used a 10-1 spurt early in the second half to push the lead to 17 points.

South Dakota cut the deficit to 55-44 nine minutes into the second half before another short Drake spurt, this one a 10-2 run that pushed the advantage up to 65-46.

Penn was 7 of 10 from the field, 9 of 10 from the line and dished out a game-high five assists. Tremeill Murphy added 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds. The Bulldogs also got 12 points each from ShanQuan Hemphill and D.J. Wilkins.