USD men drop home contest to Drake

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Drake shot 47 percent from the field and made 20 of 29 from the free-throw line to spoil South Dakota men’s basketball’s home opener Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Bulldogs, still unbeaten at 7-0, defeated the Coyotes for the second time this season, this one a 75-57 decision behind a 25-point, five-assist performance from guard Roman Penn.
South Dakota, falling to 1-6, was paced by Stanley Umude with 14 points while A.J. Plitzuweit had 12 and Xavier Fuller 11.
Drake scored the final eight points of the first half, turning a narrow two-point advantage into a 37-27 halftime edge. Then, the guests, used a 10-1 spurt early in the second half to push the lead to 17 points.
South Dakota cut the deficit to 55-44 nine minutes into the second half before another short Drake spurt, this one a 10-2 run that pushed the advantage up to 65-46.
Penn was 7 of 10 from the field, 9 of 10 from the line and dished out a game-high five assists. Tremeill Murphy added 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds. The Bulldogs also got 12 points each from ShanQuan Hemphill and D.J. Wilkins.
The Coyotes shot 43 percent for the game including a 4 of 15 effort from beyond the arc. Drake used a full-court press to help force 18 turnovers and outrebounded USD 34-23.
The Coyotes close non-conference play with a Sunday home contest against Mount Marty. The Summit League opener is Jan. 2 versus Denver.
IOWA STATE WOMEN 91, KANSAS STATE 69: Trailing three points at the half, Iowa State turned on the pressure on defense and its offense was hard to stop from there. The Cyclones held Kansas State to only 29 second-half points.
In comparison, Iowa State had 26 points in the third quarter alone and added 28 points in the fourth for a 91-69 victory on Friday.
Iowa State is now 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. Kansas State falls to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12.
After being held under double-digits last game, Ashley Joens was 10of-15 from the field as she finished with a game-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds. Kristin Scott had 17 points and nine rebounds and Kylie Feuerbach had 17 points. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 14 points off the bench and Lexi Donarski had 11 points and five assists. Emily Ryan had nine assists.
Iowa State shot 64.3 percent in the third quarter and 62.5 percent in the fourth.
