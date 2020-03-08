USD men fail to make plays down the stretch, fall to North Dakota in Summit League tournament opener

SIOUX FALLS -- As South Dakota senior Tyler Hagedorn put it in the postgame press conference, March is about making clutch plays late in the games.
USD's first game in the Summit League tournament came down to those clutch plays, or in the Coyotes case, the lack of those clutch plays.
That led to another clutch moment for North Dakota, specifically another clutch moment for UND senior guard Marlon Stewart in the Summit League tournament quarterfinal game against the Coyotes Sunday night.
With UND trailing by a point with 28 seconds left, the ball went to Stewart, who made a game-winning 3-pointer against North Dakota State a couple of weeks ago, who had the matchup he wanted. He stepped back and drilled a jumper, putting the Fighting Hawks up by one point with 10 seconds remaining.
USD had its own chance at some late-game heroics. Senior guard Tyler Peterson had the chance to be the hero but his runner, which he said he practices seven days a week, hit the back of the rim and UND's Brady Danielson got the rebound.
Danielson made both free throws with 2.8 seconds left and Triston Simpson's deep 3-pointer was well off the mark, allowing UND to give USD a one-and-done at the Summit League tournament for the second-straight season with a 74-71 victory.
"That's what March is, making plays like that," Hagedorn said. "Marlon has been making plays like that for the last couple of weeks. We weren't able to get that one stop and that was ultimately the difference."
Stewart, who was averaging 18 points per game coming into the tournament, finished with 21 points but was only 1-of-6 from the field in the second half going into the possession with 28 seconds left. When Stewart saw who was guarding him on the final possession - USD junior Stanley Umude - he knew he was going to take the final shot.
"We were looking for Umude, that was our gameplan. It fell in our favor," Stewart said. "We just wanted to pick on the right matchup, we had been going at the matchups all night and I just made a play. My teammates and coaches trusted in me."
Once Stewart made the eventual game-winning jumper, it gave Umude a plus/minus of negative seven, which was the lowest of any player on the court during the game.
"Stan guarded him well. He's tough to guard and (Stan) did a good job on the previous possession," USD men's basketball coach Todd Lee said. "He was able to make a jump shot. He makes a 17 footer and TP misses a four-footer. It's a make or miss deal."
Lee was more than comfortable having the ball in Peterson's hands during the next possession, too. And Peterson did get a good look on a play he's comfortable with.
"TP works the hardest of any of our guys," Lee said. "That's a shot that he got in the lane, it was a little bit contested but it's an easy shot for him, he just didn't make it. They make it, we miss it."
While the game-winner happened with 10 seconds left, the contest started to slip away from USD (20-12) with about 11 minutes left as the Coyotes had a 10-point lead. USD hit the 60-point mark with 10:40 and had outscored UND 22-12 to that point in the second half.
The Coyotes struggled to make plays the rest of the way, hitting only 4-of-13 attempts and going 2-of-6 from the free throw line. Two of those misses were after a technical foul and the other two were on the front ends of one-and-ones with about 1:33 left in the game.
In that same stretch, UND (14-17) went 6-of-12 from the field and was 10-of-15 from the free throw line. Billy Brown, a Spirit Lake grad, had 13 points for UND in the game.
"We had our chances down the stretch. We didn't make enough plays," Lee said. "We had trouble scoring and had some missed opportunities. (UND) did a great job. We have a special group of seniors. Five guys and they have done a great job and it's a tough way for them to go out. A lot of tears in the locker room. This is March and the game comes down to one to two plays, one or two calls. It's hard to be on the other end of it."
In maybe his final game as a Coyote, Hagedorn had 17 points and five rebounds. Umude finished with 15 points and Peterson had 14 points. Fellow senior Cody Kelley added 12 points and five assists. It was also the final Summit Leage game for Triston Simpson and Brandon Armstrong.
"I told them they should be very proud. They averaged 20 wins per year and were a part of a Summit League regular-season title," Lee said. "You want to send them out the right way but look, I've been doing this 30 years, it doesn't always end that way and that's what is hard.
"You turn on the TV and watch any game and guys are getting their hearts broken. That's why people love watching it and it makes it tough, too."