USD men fail to make plays down the stretch, fall to North Dakota in Summit League tournament opener

Stewart, who was averaging 18 points per game coming into the tournament, finished with 21 points but was only 1-of-6 from the field in the second half going into the possession with 28 seconds left. When Stewart saw who was guarding him on the final possession - USD junior Stanley Umude - he knew he was going to take the final shot.

"We were looking for Umude, that was our gameplan. It fell in our favor," Stewart said. "We just wanted to pick on the right matchup, we had been going at the matchups all night and I just made a play. My teammates and coaches trusted in me."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once Stewart made the eventual game-winning jumper, it gave Umude a plus/minus of negative seven, which was the lowest of any player on the court during the game.

"Stan guarded him well. He's tough to guard and (Stan) did a good job on the previous possession," USD men's basketball coach Todd Lee said. "He was able to make a jump shot. He makes a 17 footer and TP misses a four-footer. It's a make or miss deal."

Lee was more than comfortable having the ball in Peterson's hands during the next possession, too. And Peterson did get a good look on a play he's comfortable with.