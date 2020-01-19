USD men find offensive identity in win over SDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota men’s basketball team seems to be finding its identity, especially on offense.
And it’s coming at exactly the right time for the Coyotes.
During Sunday’s game against rival South Dakota State at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex, the Coyotes scored 52 points in the first half with Tyler Hagedorn scoring 20 of those.
While Hagedorn was held to four points in the second half, USD’s offensive production didn’t fall off. The Coyotes still shot 59.3 percent (16-of-27) in the second half.
That led to 47 points as the Coyotes answered any attempt by the Jackrabbits to try and come back in a 99-84 victory.
The win gives USD its second 90-point outing in its last three games and both of those came against two of the top teams in the Summit League - SDSU and Omaha.
The win also evens USD’s Summit record at 3-3 and the Coyotes (12-8) have won three of their last four conference games.
Still, Hagedorn isn’t ready to call it a turning point yet even though the Coyotes have made considerable strides in the last two weeks - knocking off SDSU and Omaha and just missing out on a key road win against North Dakota State, the other team at the top of the standings.
“But we are getting closer,” said Hagedorn, who finished with 24 points. “We’ve got some goals and we are trying to find an identity offensively. We are getting better at that. We have a few home games now and protecting this place has been the biggest key. Hopefully we are able to pick up a couple of road wins.”
The Coyotes took advantage of an SDSU (14-8, 5-2) team that was without its best player, Doug Wilson, who is out with an injury.
With the score tied at 23 with 7:51 left in the first half, USD’s offense started to find a rhythm, outscoring the Jackrabbits 29-15 the rest of the way to grab a 52-38 lead.
USD went on to build a 19-point lead early in the second half but SDSU cut that to 10 points, 67-57, with 13:08 remaining.
The Coyotes came out of the timeout with a couple of scores to go back up by 14 and only allowed SDSU to get within nine points the rest of the game.
USD shot 64.4 percent (38-of-59) from the field and hit nine 3-pointers with only six turnovers.
“If we do see a matchup we like, (Stanley Umude) had a couple of good matchups late and they got it to me one time late and (Tyler Peterson) made a couple of nice cuts,” said Hagedorn, who went over 1,000 points in his career in the win. “Tristan (Simpson) also, they weren’t leaving me too much so he was able to turn the corner.
“It was good to see all five starters in double figures and Ty (Chism) gave good minutes.”
Tristan Simpson added 21 points. Peterson had 18 points and five assists and Cody Kelley finished with 13 points. Umude had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Chisom had nine points off the bench.
“That’s something we talk about every game, the potential we have to be a great team,” Simpson said. “Getting side-to-side on offense, being patient. It was good to see us play as one unit.”
SDSU tried to keep up with USD. The Jackrabbits shot 53.3 percent (32-of-60) and hit 13 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits had three players finish in double-figures, led by matt Dentlinger's 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Alex Arians had 16 points and Winnebago native David Wingett had 13 points.
But the 84 points were 15 less than SDSU needed against a USD team that is finding its offensive identity.
While the Jackrabbits still put up plenty of points without Wilson, SDSU missed him the most on the defensive end.
“Offense was not the issue,” SDSU coach Eric Henderson said. “Day one I talked about how Doug is versatile defensively. We miss Doug a lot but we have guys on the floor that are capable. Maybe it was a little bit of an adjustment and (USD) made good shots early and got us spread out.
“Doug can cover for some guys because he is a very good athlete but we could’ve done some things.”
Now USD has to build on winning three of its last four Summit games. Purdue Fort Wayne comes to the SCSC on Thursday and the Mastodons came back from double-digits down in the last meeting to knock off the Coyotes on Jan. 1.
Then Oral Roberts comes to the SCSC on Jan. 25 and USD has back-to-back road games at Denver and Omaha after that.
“It’s a big stretch for us,” USD coach Todd Lee said. “Our guys feel good about the win. We will get back to work. Part of the momentum is getting guys healthy and back. We will get back to work on Tuesday.”