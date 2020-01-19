USD men find offensive identity in win over SDSU

“But we are getting closer,” said Hagedorn, who finished with 24 points. “We’ve got some goals and we are trying to find an identity offensively. We are getting better at that. We have a few home games now and protecting this place has been the biggest key. Hopefully we are able to pick up a couple of road wins.”

The Coyotes took advantage of an SDSU (14-8, 5-2) team that was without its best player, Doug Wilson, who is out with an injury.

With the score tied at 23 with 7:51 left in the first half, USD’s offense started to find a rhythm, outscoring the Jackrabbits 29-15 the rest of the way to grab a 52-38 lead.

USD went on to build a 19-point lead early in the second half but SDSU cut that to 10 points, 67-57, with 13:08 remaining.

The Coyotes came out of the timeout with a couple of scores to go back up by 14 and only allowed SDSU to get within nine points the rest of the game.

USD shot 64.4 percent (38-of-59) from the field and hit nine 3-pointers with only six turnovers.